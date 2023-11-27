Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' hasn't wrapped up just yet, but it looks like season 19 is already greenlit. These three storylines could make things interesting.

TLC has not officially greenlit season 19 of Sister Wives. Comments from Christine Brown have made it obvious that another installment of the reality TV series is on the horizon, though. While fans are just settling in for the show’s infamous tell-all episodes, it’s still fun to think ahead. If season 19 of Sister Wives happens, as Christine indicated it will, these three storylines should be included.

‘Sister Wives’ fans want to see Kody Brown and David Woolley meet

Christine Brown’s whirlwind romance has been the focus of her Instagram feed since February. While it’s been fun to follow along on social media, actual footage of the relationship and, more importantly, how David Woolley and Kody Brown interact now that David and Christine are married could make for interesting TV.

Sister Wives fans might actually be in luck with this one. Kody Brown and David Woolley have met. The reason for that meeting appears to have been filmed for Sister Wives, and if our timeline calculations are correct, that meeting, which had to do with Gwendlyn Brown’s wedding, should appear in season 19. While it’s hard to say how that meeting will play out, it’s sure to be absurdly awkward.

‘Sister Wives’ season 19 should deal with the division of Coyote Pass with the help of a lawyer

Sister Wives fans have watched the Brown family fight over Coyote Pass and what to do with the property since 2018. It seems obvious that none of the Browns will ever actually build on the land. Kody and Robyn Brown seem to be hoarding as much acreage as possible. If season 19 of Sister Wives happens, we’d like to see the battle over Coyote Pass take a legal turn.

The Brown family’s Coyote Pass acrage | TLC/YouTube

It’s hard to imagine anything being more satisfying than watching a lawyer finally get involved in the Brown family’s plural business dealings. It seems likely that Robyn and Kody have gotten away with a lot of financial wrongdoing. Seeing them eventually have to give Janelle and Meri Brown what they both rightfully deserve would be nice.

TLC should give fans a bit more insight into Kody and Robyn’s marital troubles

Kody and Robyn Brown have presented a united front during most of Sister Wives. Still, a few moments suggest that not everything is perfect between the now-monogamous couple. Kody once threatened to divorce Robyn if she didn’t agree to buy a house with him. In the season 18 finale, Robyn joked about what would happen if she and Kody split at some point.

Kody and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Considering both Robyn and Kody have brought up divorce, it seems likely that there are some marital issues between the seemingly happy couple. Following the strife in Kody Brown’s last remaining marriage could make for a drama-filled season 19 of Sister Wives.

We likely won’t know if TLC will bring Sister Wives back for season 19 any time soon. Still, it’s fun to think about what storylines could find their way into another dramatic installment of the popular reality TV series.