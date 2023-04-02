4 Quotes That Could Become Sammi ‘Sweetheart’s Tagline in the ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Credits

The opening credits of Jersey Shore featured taglines from each cast member that gave fans a glimpse of their personalities. Those taglines changed when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came around, but the quotes still describe each roommate perfectly. With the return of Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, we’re speculating what her updated tagline will become. Will she recycle “I’m the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet?” or will she have an updated motto like the rest of her roomies?

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola | MTV

‘Jersey Shore’ taglines from the original series

LMFAO’s song “Get Crazy” is the theme music for the original Jersey Shore. As the song plays, each roommate was shown with their tagline dubbed over the electronic dance hit. Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s slogan was: “After I have sex with a guy I will rip their heads off.” When she was part of Jersey Shore in seasons 1 and 2, Angelina Pivarnick’s tagline was: “Um, hello!”

The rest of the Jersey Shore cast’s original taglines were:

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — “Alright, we got a situation.”

Pauly DelVecchio — Audio from his DJing set announcing: “This is Pauly DelVecchio.”

Vinny Guadagnino — “Go Vinny! Go Vinny!”

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro — Maniacal laughter.

Sammi “Sweetheart” — “I’m the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi — “I’m going to the Jersey Shore, b****!”

Deena Cortese — “You like the boobs?”

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ tagline possibilities

In March 2023, Sammi announced her return to reality TV. Then she was spotted filming with the Family Vacation cast at a ski resort in Pennsylvania. While it’s unclear how many episodes of JSFV Sammi will appear in, many fans old and new are excited about her return.

Will Sammi use the same tagline from the original Jersey Shore? When the show’s official Twitter account announced her return, the photo was captioned: “She’s still the sweetest b**** you’ll ever meet.” That phrase could become Sammi’s new tagline, but we have a few other ideas for what she could say in the title credits.

“Did you guys miss me?” would be apt, considering her absence from reality TV for the last 10+ years. We can also hear Sam using an alternate version of her original catchphrase — something like, “The sweetest b**** is back.” Regardless of what Sam’s new tagline is, it’ll fit perfectly with the rest of the cast’s updated quotes.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ cast all updated their taglines except for Angelina

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation credits still feature the iconic LMFAO song. What’s more, Angelina’s tagline is the only one that remains the same from the original series, though the vocals are updated.

Here’s what the rest of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast says in the title credits of the MTV series:

Pauly — “Yeah buddy!”

Nicole — “Party’s here!”

Mike — “The Situation is under construction.”

Ronnie — “This might not have been the best idea.”

Jenni — “We’re so classy now.”

Vinny — “On the seventh day, it’ll be lit.”

Deena — “Get the frig outta here, you crazy!”

Stay tuned for updates regarding Sammi’s return to the series, including what episode(s) of Family Vacation she’ll appear in. JSFV airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.