4 Shows Like ‘Mayfair Witches’ to Watch If You Love the Supernatural

Mayfair Witches is now a few episodes in on AMC, and fans are loving the Anne Rice adaptation. The series stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers that she’s part of a powerful family of New Orleans witches known as the Mayfairs. New episodes are available every week, but if you just can’t get enough of the supernatural drama, check out these shows like Mayfair Witches.

Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Fielding in ‘Mayfair Witches’ | Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

‘Interview With the Vampire’

Mayfair Witches is the second series in the Anne Rice Immortal Universe on AMC, following closely behind Interview With the Vampire. Both shows stand on their own and tell different stories, but Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire do share a character. The creators have even discussed some future crossovers between the projects.

Interview With the Vampire follows a vampire named Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he tells his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). That includes Louis’s relationship with fellow vampires Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass).

All eight episodes of Interview With the Vampire Season 1 are available to stream on AMC+. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

‘Salem’

If you’re loving the witches of New Orleans, you’ll love the witches of Salem, Massachusetts, even more. Brannon Braga and Adam Simon’s Salem is loosely inspired by the 17th-century Salem Witch Trials as it explores what really caused the town’s fear and hysteria.

Salem stars Janet Montgomery as Mary Sibley, the most powerful witch in Salem. She uses her power to escalate the Puritans’ fear during the trials while she summons the Devil. However, her plan gets compromised when her former lover, John Alden (Shane West), returns from war.

Salem originally aired for three seasons on WGN America between 2014 and 2017. It is now available to stream on Hulu.

‘A Discovery of Witches’

Like Mayfair Witches, A Discovery of Witches is a fantasy/supernatural show based on a book series: the All Souls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness. A witch and a vampire team up to learn about and fight off magical creatures.

More specifically, A Discovery of Witches stars Teresa Palmer as a historian and reluctant witch named Diana Bishop. When Diana stumbles on a cursed book in Oxford’s Bodleian Library, she is forced to dive into the world of magic in order to uncover its secrets. Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode), a geneticist and vampire, offers to put the witch/vampire feud behind him and help Diana protect the book from dangerous creatures.

A Discovery of Witches is originally a British program. However, it aired in the U.S. on AMC from 2019 to 2022. The series is now available to stream on AMC+. The stars have also discussed a possible spinoff series.

‘His Dark Materials’

Another book-to-TV fantasy drama is His Dark Materials. Based on Philip Pullman’s novel trilogy of the same name, the show takes place in multiple words and features witches, demons, and a prophecy.

Dafne Keen stars in His Dark Materials as an orphan named Lyra, who learns from a witches’ prophecy that she must save the world. Lyra searches for a missing friend and uncovers several kidnappings, leading her on an adventure through multiple worlds.

His Dark Materials aired three seasons on HBO from 2019 to 2022. Fans can now watch the series on HBO Max.

New episodes of Mayfair Witches air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Fans who subscribe to AMC+ can watch the new episodes early on Thursdays. Check out the full release schedule for more details.