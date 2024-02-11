Get to know more about the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and the big deal she recently scored with a little help from Taylor Swift.

After playing his college football at Harvard University, Kyle Juszczyk was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2013 NFL Draft. The fullback spent his first four seasons with the team but was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 offseason.

The trade meant not only a move across the country for Kyle but also his then-girlfriend, Kristin, who would end up changing her career path to one that has really paid off.

Here’s more about Kristin and how Taylor Swift going viral landed her a major deal.

When Kyle and Kristin met and when they got married

Kyle and Kristin met in 2014 when they were both living in Maryland.

At the time he was still playing for the Ravens and she was getting ready to graduate from Towson University. They became Instagram official in 2015 and two years later Kyle proposed and Kristin happily accepted.

“WE’RE ENGAGED! Still feels like a dream but I couldn’t possibly feel any more love than I do right now!” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s a privilege to be able to love you forever.”

They tied the knot in 2019 at Cedar Lakes Estate in upstate New York.

Kristin became famous for her game-day designs

After moving to the West Coast, Kristin thought about switching careers. She was a licensed realtor in the state of Maryland and had to decide if she wanted to get her license in California as well.

“I was really able to look myself in the mirror and be like, ‘Okay, what do you want to do? Do you want to go after real estate? Do you want to take this course all over again?’” she previously told Niners Nation, adding, “It’s state by state, so I’d have to get my license over here.”

Instead, she decided to follow a passion she had and pursue a career in fashion design.

In 2018, Kristin launched her own clothing line called Origin. But in 2023, she started posting her game-day looks from her new brand Designs By Kristin.

She scored a licensing deal after Taylor Swift went viral wearing one of her creations

Taylor Swift celebrates with fans in KJ Designs custom-made Chiefs jacket | Jamie Squire/Getty Images

If you really want your designs to get noticed, you can create something for the most famous singer in the world and cross your fingers that she wears it to a game.

Well that’s exactly what happened on Jan. 13, 2024, when Swift rocked a custom-made Kansas City Chiefs puffer jacket by Kristin to a playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Of course Swift goes viral at every game she attends so she was seen by millions wearing the coat Kristin made her.

On Jan. 31, Sportico reported that Kristin inked a licensing deal with the NFL to use the league’s logos for her men’s and women’s apparel. The financial terms of the deal have not been revealed.

In addition to Swift, Kristin has designed game-day outfits this season for other celebrities as well including Simone Biles, Olivia Culpo, and Taylor Lautner.