5 Best ‘The Lone Ranger’ Episodes, According to Fans

The Lone Ranger aired 221 episodes over the course of five seasons, starting on Sept. 15, 1949. Despite there being only five seasons, it aired on ABC for eight years until June 6, 1957. It followed the various adventures of an unnamed masked hero played by Clayton Moore (temporarily replaced with John Hart) and his Native American partner named Tonto (Jay Silverheels). Here’s a look at the top five best episodes from The Lone Ranger over its five-season run, according to fans on IMDb.

5. ‘The Tell-Tale Bullet’ (1955)

Clayton Moore as the Lone Ranger | ABC

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Lone Ranger Season 4 Episode 32 – “The Tell-Tale Bullet” aired on April 14, 1955.

Outlaw Cash Nasby (John Cason) is out from jail while the Lone Ranger is visiting the town of Jarvis. However, the titular character doesn’t believe that the criminal simply changed his ways over a short two years. As a result, the Lone Ranger decides to follow the outlaw to see what he’s up to, prepared to make a move when necessary.

4. ‘False Accusations’ (1955)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Lone Ranger Season 4 Episode 33 – “False Accusations” aired on April 21, 1955.

An odd midnight rider is causing trouble across New Mexico by staging hold-ups. The Lone Ranger hears all about an incident happening in Rock Point and decides to set out to investigate the ongoings.

3. ‘Adventure at Arbuckle’ (1955)

L-R: Clayton Moore as the Lone Ranger and Jay Silverheels as Tonto | ABC

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Lone Ranger Season 4 Episode 45 – “Adventure at Arbuckle” aired on July 21, 1955.

Outlaws took over the town of Arbuckle to transform it into a sanctuary of sorts for themselves. The Lone Ranger hears word of this and decides to do something about it. He goes undercover, crafting a clever disguise to infiltrate the town to see what’s really going on behind closed doors.

2. ‘A Harp for Hannah’ (1957)

IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

The Lone Ranger Season 5 Episode 21 – “A Harp for Hannah” aired on Jan. 31, 1957.

The son of a highly-influential family robs a man helpless to make things right. As a result, the Lone Ranger and Tonto decide to bring justice to thief and set things right.

Out of all the episodes of The Lone Ranger, “A Harp for Hannah” is the only season 5 episode to make the top five list.

1. ‘Homer With a High Hat’ (1954)

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

The Lone Ranger Season 4 Episode 15 – “Homer With a High Hat” aired on Dec. 16, 1954.

A high-profile robbery raises the attention of the Lone Ranger and Tonto while they’re on their way to Mordock City. As they’re searching for the missing gold, a practical joke turns increasingly dangerous, making it even more difficult to find the stolen goods.

The Lone Ranger rated four out of the top five best episodes from season 4. It’s the first time that Moore returned to the role after Hart took over the titular role in season 3. The Lone Ranger Season 4 was also the final season in black-and-white before the ABC Western made the change to color. Nevertheless, the overall television series rating sits at a 7.7/10 score on IMDb, although awards-voting bodies didn’t give it the same acclaim.