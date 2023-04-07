’59th Baeksang Arts Awards’: The K-Drama Nominees From Song Hye-kyo to ‘My Liberation Notes’

The Baeksang Arts Awards are one of the most coveted award shows for Korean on-screen entertainment. The nominees are in for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards, with some of 2022’s most talked-about K-dramas battling to win. The competition is fierce as The Glory’s Song Hye-kyo is up against Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin.

Son Suk-ku and Kim Ji-won were nominated at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for best K-drama actor and actress

Soompi published the complete list of nominees, series, and K-dramas for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. One category fans are excited about is the Best Actor and Best Actress categories. My Liberation Notes were among the most nominated K-dramas, with both leading actors Son Suk-ku and Kim Ji-won nominated in their respective categories.

Son is up against Crash Course in Romance star Jung Kyung-ho for Best Actor. The romantic comedy K-drama recently aired on Netflix earlier this year. In the running was Lee Sung-min for his role in Reborn Rich and Hollywood actor Lee Hyung-hun for the Slice of Life K-drama Our Blues. Disney+’s Casino has Choi Min-sik nominated for the category. The category not including Park Ji-hoon for Weak Hero Class 1 had fans dismayed after he gave it his all.

But fans had their eyes glued to the list of nominees for Best Actress in a K-drama for the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. To fans’ glee, actor Song Hye-kyo was nominated for her outstanding role as Dong-eun in the riveting revenge thriller The Glory. She has tough competition as Park Eun-bin was nominated for her role in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Park’s role in The King’s Affection was also nominated at the last award show.

To add even more tension to who will win, veteran actor Kim Hye-soo is in the running for her spectacular role as the lead in Under The Queen’s Umbrella. Suzy was also nominated for her role in the psychological thriller Anna. While the list is impressive, fans were gutted to learn Kim Go-eun was not nominated for her dynamic role in Little Women, the K-drama adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel.

The competition for Best Drama will have fans on the edge of their seats

The most coveted award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will be who takes home Best K-drama. It was no surprise that Netflix’s The Glory was nominated after dominating the non-English category for weeks and reaching global stardom. Two tvN K-dramas are also nominated with Our Blues and Little Women.

Besides Park Eun-bin being nominated for Best Actress, Extraordinary Attorney Woo was nominated as a whole for Best Drama. Rounding out the nominees is JTBC’s My Liberation Notes. The nominee list is not bad, but fans feel it could have done better.

Some felt Weak Hero Class 1, and Taxi Driver 2 were pushed aside. Taxi Driver 2 often uses real-life crime cases as revenge storylines. Alchemy of Souls fans also felt the K-drama was robbed of nominations, despite its immense popularity. The K-dramas fit the nominee parameters to be elected. K-dramas and movies aired between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, were eligible. But they also included works released during last year’s screening period.

Three ‘The Glory’ actors were nominated for their supporting K-drama roles at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Another K-drama category to look forward to at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards is Best Supporting Actor and Actress. For his role as Jae-jun in The Glory, actor Park Sung-hoon was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, with his co-stars, Lim Ji-yeon and Yeom Hye-ran nominated in their respective categories. One surprising nomination was Jo Woo-jin for his role in Netflix’s crime K-drama Narco-Saints.

Rounding out the Supporting Actors are Kim Do-hyun for Reborn Rich, Kim Jun-han for Anna, and Kang Ki-young in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Going up against Lim and Yeom for Supporting Actress are Lee El for My Liberation Notes, Jung Eun-chae for Anna, and Kim Shin-rok for Reborn Rich.

Alongside Supporting Actor and Actress, the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards also honors Best New Actor and Actress. The Glory’s Kim Hieora was nominated alongside Noh Yoon-seo for Crash Course in Romance and Lee Kyung-sung for My Liberation Notes. Both Joo Hyun-young and Ha Yun-kyung were nominated for Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Kim Gun-woo was nominated for New Actor for his role as Myeong-o in The Glory. New Recruit actor Kim Min-ho was nominated alongside Moon Sang-min for Under the Queen’s Umbrella. Joo Jong-hyuk was also in the running for Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Weak Hero Class 1 did receive one nomination with Hong Kyung as New Actor. The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards will take place on April 28 via JTBC and TikTok.