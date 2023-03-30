7 Musicians Who Praised Stevie Nicks: ‘The Best Person on This Planet’

Stevie Nicks’ writing, voice, and style have earned her thousands of fans, including some popular musicians. Nicks has collaborated with some artists who admire her and has also inspired some of their careers. Here are seven musicians who have praised Nicks.

Tom Petty was 1 of Stevie Nicks’ closest musician friends

Tom Petty befriended Nicks while they were collaborating on a song for her debut solo album, Bella Donna. He was initially wary of her, but they ultimately formed a lifelong friendship. He said that they bonded through music.

“As time went by, Stevie and I hung out a bit, we got to know her more and more, she would come over to my house and just hang out and play records or whatever,” Petty said, per American Songwriter. “And we’d sing a bit. We used to sit around and play the guitar and sing. She’s incredible [at singing harmony]. We could make a pretty good sound, singing with the acoustic guitar.”

Robert Plant was 1 of many musicians who wanted to collaborate with Stevie Nicks

While speaking about the music he was listening to, Robert Plant said he would love to work with Nicks. He didn’t know her name, but he thought her voice spoke for itself.

“Uh, I like Little Feat, Fleetwood Mac — obviously,” he told Interview Magazine in 1977. “That little lady ought to come and sing on one of our albums. If she were to come sing on one of our albums — it would… What’s her name? — Stevie…”

Harry Styles grew up listening to her

Harry Styles has spoken about growing up with Fleetwood Mac’s music. He ultimately met and befriended Nicks and, in 2019, inducted her into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In his speech, he showered Nicks with praise.

“She is more than a role model — she’s a beacon to all of us,” he said, per Vulture. “Whenever you hear her voice, life gets a little bit better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it is yours. She is everything you’ve ever wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend. Stephanie Nicks, I love you. We all do. And that is true, Stevie.”

Lorde said it was magical to see her in concert

Lorde has been open about her love of Fleetwood Mac, calling a 2015 show “the best concert of [her] life” (via W Magazine). She noted how happy she was to see Nicks in person.

“STEVIE,” she wrote on Instagram. “How purely magical it was to see her in front of me, my crescent moon mother, in the flesh, all in black, her hair playing tricks with the light.”

Sheryl Crow said she would be fulfilled as a musician if she wrote like Stevie Nicks

Sheryl Crow and Nicks became close enough friends that Nicks considered inviting her to join Fleetwood Mac. Crow said that if she were to ever write a song as good as “Landslide,” she would be forever satisfied.

“Stevie says that her songs are her children; that they go out and work on her behalf. And they do, because they are very healing for people,” Crow told The Independent in 2002, per The Nicks Fix. “I’ve yet to make that peace with my work because it doesn’t have that depth. But if I ever wrote something as good as ‘Landslide,’ say, I’d just get in my car, drive to Tennessee and have kids. I’d feel completely sated.”

HAIM were stunned to have met her

The band HAIM has met Nicks several times, and she has even given them a gold moon necklace to initiate them as “Sisters of the Moon.” Alana Haim said it astonished her that she was able to meet Nicks.

“I never thought I’d be able to say I met Stevie Nicks, and the fact that I can say still blows my mind,” she told Red Bull Music. “She’s the best person on this planet.”

Bret Michaels loved collaborating with her

Nicks collaborated with Bret Michaels on her 1991 album Timespace, and they quickly hit it off.

“Number one, she is awesome,” Michaels said on The Talk, per Ultimate Classic Rock, adding, “We wrote an incredible song together. But the night before, I came into town. We went out to dinner, had the best time. We laughed, closed the place down … It was awesome.”

He also enjoyed recording with her.

“It was incredible,” he said. “Sitting there the way you dream it to be — you know, playing music. She’s on the piano; I’m on the guitar. All great. But I say this with all respect — beautiful woman all the way around, but there was no ‘rock of love … It was good, though. There was tension. You know what I mean?”