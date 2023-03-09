1 Way ’80 for Brady’ Star Rita Moreno Preserves Her Impressive Net Worth

Rita Moreno is one of the last remaining superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Conquering every entertainment medium, from television to stage, the 91-year-old celebrity is still going strong. The EGOT winner has been an entertainment icon since she was young and has amassed an impressive fortune. But all of that success hasn’t gone to her head. Despite Rita Moreno’s enviable net worth, the 80 for Brady star recently shared one way she pinches pennies.

Moreno rose to prominence in the 1950s with roles in movies such as The King and I and Singin’ in the Rain. Her big breakout came in the 1961 film West Side Story, for which she won an Academy Award. In the ensuing years, Moreno continued to break new ground, embarking on a wildly successful stint as a theater performer. She has worked with many of Hollywood’s top stars and even discussed her affair with Marlon Brando.

In addition, Moreno is one of only a few entertainers who’ve won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award (EGOT). Additionally, she has received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the National Medal of Arts. Despite her many accolades, the performer has remained humble and appreciative of everything she has. Moreno has also never stopped working, admitting she loves producing new material for her fans.

In a recent interview to promote her latest film, 80 for Brady, Moreno admits she still gets a thrill out of running into fans.

“I’m so thankful to fans, and I love seeing someone’s eyes gleaming because they recognize me,” Moreno shares with AARP. “Listen, recently, I was on a bus in New York City, and two young men said, ‘Hey, you look like Rita Moreno.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I am.’ They said, ‘Come on! Are you kidding us?’ I said, ‘I am who you say I am.’ I swear, they wouldn’t believe me. Get this: I finally had to pull out my driver’s license!”

Incredulous, the interviewer asks Moreno to confirm that she, an EGOT winner, takes public transportation.

“Oh, all the time. Taxis are expensive!” she admits.

Indeed, she has the money to hire a private limo service. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rita Moreno’s net worth is an estimated $10 million.

Her humble attitude is just one reason why she has garnered hordes of fans. And her penchant for thriftiness is undoubtedly one way she has preserved her fortune.

Moreno has acted in everything from heist thrillers to romantic comedies, but her latest film is unique. 80 for Brady stars Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field. They portray lifelong friends who travel to attend the 2017 Super Bowl because of their dedication to NFL legend Tom Brady.

The film is not only produced by Brady but also features appearances from several sports superstars, including Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola.

For fans of classic Hollywood, 80 for Brady is the perfect opportunity to see four revered actors play off one another while cracking jokes about football, love, and family.

80 for Brady is playing in movie theaters nationwide and will likely begin streaming on Paramount+ in the next several weeks.