Many fans of Molly Ringwald can't believe it's been over four decades since 'The Breakfast Club' and her other beloved movie roles.

Molly Ringwald appeared on the black carpet at the premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans on Jan. 23. The Diff’rent Strokes actor looked chic in a black and white ensemble, matching the rest of the cast as they gathered for photos at New York City’s MoMA.

Feud: Capote vs. The Swans is the second season of the anthology TV series Feud, which Ryan Murphy, Jaffe Cohen, and Michael Zam produce for FX.

Molly Ringwald at FX’s ‘Feud: Capote VS. The Swans’ premiere | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Ringwald, now 55 years old, donned a black velvet trumpet dress for the event. The Pretty in Pink actor paired her halter gown with statement-making diamond earrings and a white tulle shrug to complement her dress’s white tulle underlay. Not skimping on accessories, Ringwald wore a large pearl ring on her right hand alongside a black cuff with pearl accents.

Ringwald opted for a smokey eye, delicately lined brows, and light blush. The Sixteen Candles star’s iconic red hair was styled into Old Hollywood curls, and red lipstick emphasized her famous pout.

Molly Ringwald at FX’s ‘Feud: Capote VS. The Swans’ premiere | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The Facts of Life actor has entered her fifties gracefully. Many long-term fans can’t believe it’s been over four decades since The Breakfast Club and Ringwald’s other beloved teen roles.

The mother of three posed for photos with her castmates, including Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Demi Moore, and Calista Flockhart, as a giant swan towered over the black carpet.

(L-R) Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Naomi Watts, Tom Hollander, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, and Calista Flockhart at FX’s ‘Feud: Capote VS. The Swans’ New York premiere | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

The first season of Feud, which focused on the rivalry between actors Joan Crawford and Bette Davis in the early ’60s, premiered in 2017 to critical acclaim. It won Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup (Non-Prosthetic).

Although FX renewed Feud in 2017, fans have had to wait nearly seven years for the second season. Feud: Capote vs. The Swans premieres on January 31, 2024. Starring Tom Hollander and Naomi Watts, it focuses on the scandal behind Truman Capote’s telling of his socialite friends’ indulgent lifestyles.

(L-R) Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, and Calista Flockhart attend FX’s ‘Feud: Capote VS. The Swans’ premiere | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ringwald stars as Joanne Carson. [Joanne] was the only one who stuck by [Capote],” she told Vanity Fair. “I think she loved him unconditionally. They were a little bit of outcasts together. She went from being in the Hollywood elite with Johnny [to being] on the outs.”

Joanne Carson married Johnny Carson one year before his Tonight Show gig. When they divorced in 1972, Joanne and Capote became close friends.

Molly Ringwald at FX’s ‘Feud: Capote VS. The Swans’ premiere | (1st photo) Arturo Holmes/WireImage, (2nd photo) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ringwald is familiar with divorce herself. The “Brat Pack” member was married to Valery Lameignère from 1999–2002. Five years later, she wed author Panio Gianopoulos. They’ve been together since then and have three children.