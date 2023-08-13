Alexander McQueen is obviously one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers, here are nine times she stunning wearing the renowned British fashion house.

Kate Middleton, the modern fashion icon within the royal family, has consistently wowed the world with her impeccable style choices. One brand that has frequently graced her wardrobe is Alexander McQueen, a British fashion house renowned for its creative brilliance and impeccable craftsmanship. Let’s take a look at nine occasions when the Princess of Wales stole the show in McQueen ensembles.

Royal Wedding, Iconic Gown, 2011

Perhaps the most unforgettable moment in Middleton’s fashion history was her iconic royal wedding dress by Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton. The intricate lace-adorned gown, with a modern twist on historic details, remains a symbol of elegance, modernity, and historical significance.

Princess Charlotte’s Christening, July 2015

For her daughter’s christening, Middleton wore a familiar McQueen ensemble in several colors. This practical yet stylish choice reflected her keen understanding of the importance of versatile and timeless pieces.

State Visit to Canada, 2016

A masterclass in blending color and luxury, Middleton’s embroidered McQueen dress from her 2016 Canada tour made a statement. With red and white embroidery, this rare printed frock showcased her ability to make bold yet subtle fashion choices.

Trooping the Colour, June 2019

Kate illuminated the scene with a burst of sunshine, gracefully adorned in a lemon-yellow Alexander McQueen dress that featured exquisite peplum detailing.

Royal Variety Performance, November 2019

At the Royal Variety Performance, Middleton exuded all-out glamour in a figure-hugging lace frock from McQueen. Her bouncy blow dry and sophisticated outfit highlighted her ability to effortlessly balance elegance and contemporary allure.

The Imperial War Museum Visit, 2021

During her visit to the Imperial War Museum in 2021, Middleton effortlessly combined a military-inspired McQueen blouse, matching pants, and a long coat. The ensemble perfectly blended a statement piece with basics, embodying high-fashion chic and emphasizing the value of wardrobe recycling.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour, June 2022

For the historic Platinum Jubilee, Middleton opted for a classic white McQueen ensemble. Her choice showcased a timeless and sophisticated style, echoing the grandeur of the occasion.

BAFTA Film Awards, February 2023

Middleton redefined elegance at the BAFTA Film Awards in a reworked white McQueen gown, complete with cascading shoulder details. The gown, previously worn by the Duchess in 2019, emphasized her ability to carry an ensemble with grace and poise.

King Charles’s Coronation, May 2023

For the historic coronation of King Charles, Middleton turned to her longtime collaborator, Alexander McQueen. Her regal look featured an ivory silk crepe dress adorned with intricate silver bullion and threadwork embroidery representing the nations of the United Kingdom. A Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen headpiece added a touch of sparkle, completing a stunning and memorable coronation ensemble.

Middleton’s affinity for Alexander McQueen has not only showcased her impeccable taste but also exemplified her ability to seamlessly blend modern trends with timeless elegance. As a future queen and a fashion icon, Middleton’s collaboration with McQueen continues to shape the evolution of royal style, setting new standards for contemporary royalty.