Despite a rocky romance, Jasmine and Gino are set to say 'I do' in the Feb. 18 episode of TLC's '90 Day Fiancé.'

Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda have given TV audiences a front-row seat to their up-and-down romance since joining the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 5 in 2021. Now, they’re finally about to tie the knot in the Feb 18 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. But will the TLC stars make it down the aisle? And are they still together today?

Jasmine and Gino from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ got married in June 2023

Gino, who is from Michigan, connected with Jasmine, who is from Panama, online in 2019. After meeting in person for the first time in 2020, the two made their relationship official. But it wasn’t smooth sailing for the pair, who had several blowout fights over money – including the $10,000 Jasmine spent on butt implants – and accusations of infidelity.

Eventually, Jasmine’s K-1 visa was approved, allowing her to travel to Detroit to be with Gino, as seen in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10. But with just three months to get married, the pressure on the couple was intense. At one point, Jasmine even threatened to cancel their wedding.

Despite their challenges, Gino and Jasmine did end up saying “I do.” The couple got married in June 2023, according to marriage records verified by In Touch.

“I had my doubts at times. You know, are we gonna make it? But we made it. And we’re finally here and I’m so excited,” Gino says in a sneak peek at the couple’s wedding episode (via Instagram). “This is the best moment of my life.”

Are Jasmine and Gino still together?

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine and Gino are staying tight-lipped about their current relationship status ahead of their wedding episode.

However, Gino has posted several throwback photos of Jasmine on his Instagram so far in 2024. In September 2023, the couple stepped out on the red carpet for an event celebrating 10 years of 90 Day Fiancé. And in August, he and Jasmine went horseback riding together, he shared on Instagram.

Jasmine hasn’t posted much about Gino on her social media recently, though she did wish him happy birthday in an Instagram Story on Jan. 24.

“Today is your special day. I hope you’re surrounded by the people you love the most and that your heart is full of joy,” she wrote.

However, in late December 2023, she dropped a hint that suggests the couple might have already gone their separate ways. In an Instagram update about looking forward to 2024, she wrote that “what doesn’t kill us makes us stronger” and “the best is yet to come.” Could that mean she’s already looking forward to a future without Gino? Fans will have to keep watching 90 Day Fiancé to find out.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

Source: In Touch Weekly

