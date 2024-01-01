Unlucky-in-love singles are diving back into the dating waters in a new season of 90 Day: The Single Life. The TLC show follows cast members from 90 Day Fiancé and its various spinoffs as they pursue new relationships.

Season 4 of The Single Life premieres Jan. 1 and features a mix of new and returning cast members on the hunt for love. Want to keep up with all the drama outside of the show? Here’s where to follow the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 cast on social media.

Chantel Everett

Chantel Everett | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Family Chantel Season 5 chronicled the fallout from Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s ugly divorce. With that relationship firmly in her rearview mirror, Chantel is ready to move on — and once again, she’s looking for love abroad. In The Single Life, she heads to Greece in search of a new man.

Follow Chantel on Instagram at @chantel_j_.

Natalie Mordovtseva

Will the third time be the charm for Natalie Mordovtseva? The returning 90 Day: The Single Life cast member hopes so. This season, she decides to move to LA to be with Josh but then begins to wonder if he can give her the life she desires. Faced with a “life-changing” decision, she has to decide what she really wants. The problem? She “want[s] it all,” as she says in the teaser (via YouTube).

Follow Natalie on Instagram at @nataliemordovtseva and on YouTube at @NataliePodiakova.

Veronica Rodriguez

Also returning for The Single Life Season 4 is Veronica Rodriguez. 90 Day fans got to know her as Tim Malcolm’s ex-turned-BFF on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Her relationship with Justin, whom she was dating in season 3, is over. Now she’s seeing Jamal Menzies, who is the son of 90 Day Fiancé cast member Kim Menzies. Despite an age gap, the two are seriously vibing in the trailer. But will conflict with Tim cause problems in their relationship?

Follow Veronica on Instagram at @vepyrod.

Tim Malcolm

Veronica’s ex, Tim, will make his Single Life debut in season 4. She’s by his side as jumps back into dating, for better or for worse. The Gringo Custom Guns owner knows that not all 90 Day fans will be thrilled to see him on The Single Life, but he doesn’t care.

“I hope all of you guys will show up to mock, ridicule, question my sexuality, discuss if im transitioning from a woman to man … you know the usual ‘Tim’ conversation… oh don’t forget the eyebrows, eyeliner, and ‘doesn’t he remind you of the Grinch’ comments because I just wouldn’t know how to live my life without reading that for another couple of years!” he wrote on Instagram.

Follow Tim on Instagram at @el_gringo_charlotte and Facebook at @TheRealTimMalcolm.

Tyray Mollett

Tyray Mollett faced heartbreak when he learned the woman he thought he’d been dating for four years was actually a man who’d catfished him. Now, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member is trying to bounce back from that disappointment by trading online connections for in-person dating.

Follow Tyray on Instagram at @ttyrayy.

Debbie Aguero

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member Debbie’s romance with her Moroccan boyfriend Oussama didn’t end happily ever after. Now, the 68-year-old is looking elsewhere for love. But as she admits in the teaser, she’s been shaving 10 years off her age on her dating profile. But that lie may not be as big of a problem as finding a guy of whom her cop son Julian approves.

Follow Debbie on Instagram at @unicornrodeorider.

John McManus

John McManus had plenty of opinions about his brother Patrick’s relationship with Thais. But how will he feel when the spotlight is trained on his own dating life? In season 4 of The Single Life, John starts dating a woman who wants him to move to Texas and start a family. But is he ready to give up his bachelor ways for love?

Follow John on Instagram at @johnnyhandlesticks.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Source: TV Insider

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.