Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett's marriage is done. How did they go from looking forward to a life together on '90 Day Fiancé' to divorce?

This relationship definitely had an expiration date. Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno joined the 90 Day Fiancé family in season 4 and have been with the franchise ever since. The couple’s messy relationship has been chronicled on the original TLC show, the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and on their own standalone spinoff, The Family Chantel.

Over the years, they’ve gone from hopeful newlyweds to bitter exes. The final season of The Family Chantel, which premiered Nov. 6, will focus on the fallout from Chantel and Pedro’s nasty divorce. Where did it all go wrong for the couple? Here’s a complete timeline of Chantel and Pedro’s relationship.

Chantel and Pedro married in 2016 after a whirlwind courtship

Pedro and Chantel met through a mutual friend. She wanted to learn Spanish, and he was working as a language tutor. The pair soon developed feelings for each other, and eventually, Chantel traveled from Atlanta to the Dominican Republic so they could meet face-to-face. After just three in-person visits, Pedro proposed. They began their 90 Day Fiancé journey, applying for the K-1 visa so that Pedro could move to the U.S. to be with Chantel, a process that was featured in season 4 of the TLC show, which aired in 2016.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ couple soon faced challenges

Pedro received his K-1 visa and traveled to Georgia to be with Chantel. But the couple’s problems were just beginning. Chantel had lied to her family, telling them that her boyfriend was in the country on a student visa. When she surprised them with the news she was getting married in just a few weeks, they were suspicious of Pedro and his motives, setting the stage for many conflicts to come.

Still, Pedro and Chantel went ahead with the wedding (though only after he agreed to a prenup). They joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 2, which aired in 2017 and highlighted the many ups and downs of their married life, including communication issues, culture clashes, and fights about finances, especially his desire to send money and lavish gifts to his relatives in the Dominican Republic.

Family conflict was a constant for Pedro and Chantel

Pedro and Chantel’s problems were only exacerbated by their meddling families. Her parents and siblings never got over the couple’s initial lie and were convinced Pedro only got involved with Chantel to get his green card. They thought he was scamming her for money and wanted to line the pockets of his family back in the Dominican Republic. Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett, even went so far as to hire a private investigator to dig into her son-in-law’s past. Meanwhile, Pedro’s relatives didn’t exactly welcome Chantel and her family with open arms.

The intra-family drama was bad news for Pedro and Chantel’s marriage, but it was ratings gold for TLC. In 2019, the spinoff series The Family Chantel premiered. The show dug deeper into the couple’s marriage and also introduced more of their messy family members. On The Family Chantel, tension between the Everetts and the Jimenos repeatedly boiled over into fistfights and screaming matches. Unsurprisingly, Pedro and Chantel’s marriage fell apart under the pressure.

Pedro and Chantel filed for divorce in 2022

In July 2022, reports surfaced that Pedro and Chantel were done. They separated in late April and he filed for divorce in May 2022; she later filed her own petition for divorce. The split was acrimonious. He accused her of taking more than $200,000 from their joint bank account, while she accused him of cheating and domestic violence. Both Pedro and Chantel were granted restraining orders against the other.

Now, in The Family Chantel Season 5, Pedro and Chantel are dealing with the fallout from their ugly divorce. Though the marriage is over, Karen isn’t letting go of her mission to get Pedro deported. Meanwhile, Chantel is out for revenge. In the season 5 teaser (via YouTube), she promises that her ex will “get what’s coming to him.” Pedro – who’s ready to move on and date other people – wants to put his marriage in his rearview mirror. But his family struck back at the Everetts, leading Chantel to make one last visit to Santo Domingo to finish things for good. How will it all end? The drama plays out in new episodes of The Family Chantel Season 5, airing Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

