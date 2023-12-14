In the new season of '90 Day: The Single Life,' Chantel Everett heads to Greece to find love following her divorce from Pedro Jimeno.

Chantel Everett is stepping out. The 90 Day Fiancé alum’s marriage to Pedro Jimeno is over, and now she’s ready to find a new man. But will she wind up repeating the same mistakes in a new relationship? The new season of 90 Day: The Single Life sees Chantel heading abroad once again to find love.

Chantel Everett searches for love in Greece after divorcing Pedro Jimeno

Chantel, who is from Georgia, married Pedro, who is from the Dominican Republic, in 2016. Their relationship was chronicled in 90 Day Fiancé Season 4, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and their standalone spinoff, The Family Chantel. But in 2022, financial issues, conflict with family, and other problems finally led to their breakup. The just-finished final season of The Family Chantel followed the pair as they finalized their divorce and began to look to the future. It hasn’t been an easy experience for Chantel, 32.

“My life was shattered,” she confesses in a first-look teaser (via YouTube) for 90 Day: The Single Life Season 4 (premiering Jan. 1 on TLC).

“I just don’t want to make the same mistakes,” she adds.

With Pedro in her rearview mirror, Chantel takes a trip to Greece, where she hopes to meet a hot guy with a “nice body [and] washboard abs.”

“I’m single, I’m ready to mingle, and I’m not wearing any panties,” she says.

Later, she makes out with a guy on a motorbike. But is she getting caught up in the moment?

“No, this is happening again,” she tells her friends. “That’s what Pedro did for me. Oh my God, no.”

‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 4 cast member Tyray tries to move forward after his catfish experience

Tyray Mollett in ’90 Day: The Single Life’

Chantel isn’t the only member of the 90 Day family trying to move forward after a failed relationship. The new season of The Single Life will also feature 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days cast member Tyray Mollett, who learned last season that Carmella, the woman he thought was his girlfriend, was actually a man.

“After being catfished by Carmella, I’m ready to find love and take that next leap,” he says. That means getting out from behind the screen and meeting people in person. But is he prepared for IRL dating?

“I’m really nervous about the idea of dating in real life compared to dating online,” he says.

Veronica Rodriguez also returns to 90 Day: The Single Life following her split from Justin Foster in season 3. This season, she’s dating Jamal Menzies (son of 90 Day star Kim Menzies).

Also joining the cast is Veronica’s ex and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Tim Malcolm. He teased his appearance on the show (and called out his haters) in an Instagram post.

“I hope all of you guys will show up to mock, ridicule, question my sexuality, discuss if I’m transitioning from a woman to man … you know the usual ‘Tim’ conversation…,” he wrote.

Other cast members include Debbie Aguero, John McManus, and Natalie Mordovtseva.

90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

