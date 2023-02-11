‘A Paris Proposal’ Star Alexa PenaVega Reveals What It Was Like to Film Her New Hallmark Movie in France

Hallmark Channel is taking viewers on a trip to the City of Light. A Paris Proposal stars Alexa PenaVega and Nicholas Bishop star as co-workers on a business trip to France, where they go to extreme lengths to land a prestigious client. Filming for the new movie, which premieres Feb. 11, took place partially in Paris, an experience PenaVega called “amazing.”

What is ‘A Paris Proposal’ about?

Hallmark’s “Loveuary” programming event continues this weekend with A Paris Proposal. PenaVega plays a woman named Anna, who is an account manager at an NYC advertising agency. Her boss gives her the chance to land the biggest client of her career: the Paris-based Durand Diamonds. But there’s a catch. Her colleague Sebastian (Bishop) will be coming with her to make the pitch.

Anna has a by-the-books, stick-to-the-budget working style that doesn’t mesh well with Sebastian’s more loose and ambitious approach. The pair arrive in Paris, where a misunderstanding leaves the Durands with the impression that Anna and Sebastian are married. They’re thrilled with the idea of having a real couple in charge of their brand. Desperate to land the Durands as a client, Anna and Sebastian don’t correct their error. As they spent time in Paris, they learn more about each other, and the city seems to be working its magic on them. But when the truth about their relationship comes out, it could spell the end of their professional and personal partnership.

Alexa PenaVega talks about filming her new Hallmark Channel movie in Paris

Nicholas Bishop and Alexa PenaVega in ‘A Paris Proposal’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Eric Caro

A Paris Proposal was filmed partially on location in Paris. The cast also shot some scenes in Bulgaria. For PenaVega, working in Europe was a standout experience.

“Paris is Paris. It’s standalone. It’s amazing,” she said during a Facebook Live with her co-star. “[But] I really enjoyed filming in Bulgaria. The crew? Incredible. They were awesome.”

Unfortunately, PenaVega did miss out on one quintessentially Parisian experience during her time in the city.

“I’m obsessed with croissants,” she said. “I’m really sad to say I had zero croissants in Paris … I missed out. I was in Paris, and I didn’t get a croissant.”

One Parisian landmark plays an important role in the new Hallmark movie

Sebastian #NicholasBishop returns to his hometown to win a big client, and remembers why they call Paris the city of love. ❤ Tune in for #AParisProposal tonight at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/hvpdLOoLrS — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) February 11, 2023

Scenes for A Paris Proposal were shot at various locations around the city. But for Bishop, filming on the Seine River was something special.

“Paris is pretty nice all over,” he said when asked about his favorite filming location in the city. “If I had to pick one, it’s a cliche, but the boat,” he said, referring to a scene that he and PenaVega shot on the Seine. “It was really beautiful. I’ve been to Paris a few times but I’ve never done that.”

For PenaVega, one particular landmark stood out.

“The boat was amazing. I liked that because we were able to see, like, a lot of different architecture and buildings … but the Alexander III Bridge was pretty surreal,” she shared, adding that the iconic bridge near the Champs-Élysées figures in an “epic moment” in the movie.

“There is a kiss in the movie,” she said. “I’m going to spoil it. There might be a kiss.”

A Paris Proposal airs Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

