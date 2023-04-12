‘Accused’ Episode 12: ‘Morgan’s Story’ Cast And Why They Look Familiar

After the heartbreaking and heartwarming “Jiro’s Story” with Ian Anthony Dale last week, it looks like Accused is set up for a thriller tonight, April 11, on Fox. Accused Episode 12, “Morgan’s Story,” was written by Zakiyyah Alexander and directed by Milan Cheylov. It follows a woman who is going through a messy divorce and finds herself arrested for a crime she allegedly didn’t commit. Read on to find out more about the two leading stars in Accused Episode 12 and the other cast members of “Morgan’s Story.”

Meagan Rath as Morgan Knight

Taking on the lead role of Morgan is Meagan Rath. As seen in the preview trailer, Morgan has an affair and tells her husband, Jason, that she wants a divorce. However, Jason will do anything to prevent Morgan from taking their son. When Morgan is arrested for a crime under suspicious circumstances, it seems Jason is behind it all.

In an interview with TV Insider, Rath explained that Morgan and Jason have a bad relationship at the start of the episode. She is trying not to make matters worse for the sake of their child, but she also finds happiness with a new man and has to act on that.

“I think when Kashir comes into her life, it sort of sparks something for her. It’s sort of like a ray of hope a little bit and shows her a potential of a life that she could have beyond this marriage on the other side of it, that there’s a chance at happiness,” Rath said.

And when Morgan is arrested, it shows Jason’s true colors.

“Her being arrested really shows the kind of person that her husband is, the lengths that he would go to in his misery to ensure that he hurts somebody else,” Rath added.

Fans of Hawaii Five-O will recognize Rath, who played Tani Rey in the police procedural for three seasons. She also starred as Sally in Being Human and appeared in episodes of Schitt’s Creek, Secrets and Lies, and New Girl.

Christopher Gorham as Jason Knight

Standing on the other side of the marriage is Christopher Gorham, who plays Jason in “Morgan’s Story.” An early look at a scene from the episode shows Jason and his brother, Eric, trying to track down Morgan after being unable to get in touch with her for hours. Then, she arrives back home with a suitcase and tells Jason she wants a divorce.

Morgan admits that she had been with someone else. She and Jason argue about his past infidelity, as well as other problems in their marriage. The clip ends with Jason telling Morgan he won’t let her take their son.

Gorham is most known for his starring role as Auggie Anderson in Covert Affairs. He also played Henry Grubstick in Ugly Betty, Bob Barnard in Insatiable, and Trevor Eilliot in The Lincoln Lawyer. Some of Gorham’s other projects include Medical Investigation, 2 Broke Girls, Popular, and Out of Practice.

Other cast members in ‘Accused’ Episode 12, ‘Morgan’s Story’

In addition to the main stars of Accused Episode 12, “Morgan’s Story” features several other cast members. Here are the episode’s other guests:

Kashir Amari as James Ubon

Kyle Mac (Carrie [2013], Between) as Eric Knight

Allison Hossack (Stargate: Atlantis, Stargate SG-1) as Kate Chin

Hanneke Talbot (Ready or Not) as Regina

Christopher Seivright (Planes, Trains, and Christmas Trees) as Alex Breacey

Gianpaolo Ventura (The Words, The Firm) as Dean Johnson

Jamillah Ross (Slumberland) as Rashida Arain

Stephanie Herrera (Beau Is Afraid, Well Suited for Christmas) as Principal Isabel Martinez

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.