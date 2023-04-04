‘Accused’ Episode 11: ‘Jiro’s Story’ Cast and Why They Look Familiar

Fans of Accused on Fox won’t want to miss tonight’s heartbreaking episode. Accused Episode 11, “Jiro’s Story,” was written by Karl Taro Greenfeld and directed by Brad Turner. It follows Jiro, who must make the tough decision to put his disabled brother, Sam, in a group home following their mother’s death. However, Jiro soon becomes suspicious of someone in the home who might be physically harming Sam. Check out the cast of Accused Episode 11 below.

Julia Chan as Sarah and Ian Anthony Dale as Jiro in ‘Accused’ Episode 11 | Steve Wilkie/Fox

Ian Anthony Dale as Jiro

Taking on the lead role in this episode is Ian Anthony Dale. Those who watched The Resident Season 6 on Fox will recognize Dale as Dr. James Yamada. Additionally, he starred in Hawaii Five-0 as Adam Noshimuri and Earl Blackstone. Dale is also known for The Event, Salvation, Murder in the First, and more.

In an interview with TV Insider, Dale revealed that his character, Jiro, must make some tough decisions when he suspects Sam is being abused. This puts a strain on Jiro’s relationship with his wife.

“One of the things that drew me to the Jiro character was just how complex he is. When we meet him and throughout the episode, we start to understand what’s driving him, and a lot of what’s driving him is the guilt he holds onto of what could have been,” Dale said. “In the car accident that they were both in, he could have been the one that ended up with the traumatic brain injury and needing the care that his brother Sam needed. Because he wasn’t, he doesn’t feel that he has any room to complain; he doesn’t have any room to feel pity for himself.”

Fans can see glimpses of “Jiro’s Story” in this extended preview of the episode. The video reveals that Jiro and his brother were both in a car accident as children, and Sam sustained a traumatic brain injury. Their mother cared for Sam for much of his life until she died. According to Jiro, it was their mother’s wish for him to put Sam into the care of a group home. When he suspects Sam is being abused by another resident, he attempts to bring the issue to the home’s employees, but they won’t do anything.

Julia Chan as Sarah

Also joining the cast of Accused Episode 11 is Julia Chan, who plays Sarah, Jiro’s wife. Sarah becomes concerned for her family’s safety and future when Jiro’s fight for his brother lands him in legal trouble.

Chan recently made an appearance on another crime drama, ABC’s Will Trent, as Ava Green. However, her most prominent role was Dr. Maggie Lin in Saving Hope. She has also appeared in Archive 81, Bojack Horseman, Katy Keene, and Little Dog.

Takashi Yamaguchi as Sam Tamura

"Jiro's Story" is one of brotherly love and loss.



Finally, Takashi Yamaguchi plays Sam, Jiro’s brother. The car accident left Sam with limited speaking abilities, but he does what he can to warn Jiro about what he’s experiencing in the group home.

Yamaguchi did stunt work for the 2003 film The Last Samurai. Additionally, he starred in the films Letters from Iwo Jima and Sophie and the Rising Sun. In 2022, he played Ryoichi in an episode of Pachinko.

Other cast members in ‘Accused’ Episode 11

In addition to the three main stars of “Jiro’s Story,” Accused Episode 11 has a handful of other cast members. Here are the other guests:

Ava Murchison (Reacher, Sago Mini Friends) as Sunny

Farrah Aviva (The Professor) as Firuzeh Ahmadi

Brock Johnson (Pompeii, The Prodigy, Murdoch Mysteries) as Leon

Sarah Power (Killjoys, Good Witch, Schitt’s Creek) as Ashley Krause

Russell Yuen (Rising Sun, Overlord and the Underwoods) as Jovan Black

Jennifer Gibson (A Dog’s Way Home, Suits, Cold Springs) as Judge Ruth Pollack

New episodes of Accused air every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.