‘The Resident’ Season 6: Which Cast Members Are Returning?

It’s almost time to head back to Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The Resident Season 6 is less than a month away on FOX, and it’s shaping up to be a drama-filled installment for everyone involved. While we wait for season 6 to arrive, check out which cast members are on the roster for The Resident this year.

Tasso Feldman as Irving and Manish Dayal as Devon in ‘The Resident’ | Fox

FOX announced earlier this year that The Resident Season 6 would join the network’s fall 2022 lineup of shows. The medical drama will resume its usual spot on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET, with the season 6 premiere scheduled for Sept. 20.

As season 5 came to a close back in May, The Resident executive producer Andrew Chapman revealed that season 6 would have plenty of “soapy storylines.” At the same time, The Resident will continue to explore modern issues in healthcare, as it has in past seasons.

“We also want to dive into our classic unaccountable medical storylines: addiction in the ranks of doctors, corruption of medicine through money, doctors allowed to practice when they shouldn’t, street violence, and its catastrophic effect on hospitals,” Chapman told Deadline. “Have no fear, The Resident will continue to tackle the problems in American healthcare in every episode.”

Which cast members are returning for ‘The Resident’ Season 6?

Get ready for more Sullivan drama… Cade and Ian are back for #TheResident Season 6! pic.twitter.com/HCoSo3gRaT — The Resident (@ResidentFOX) July 20, 2022

Thankfully, there should be no surprise exits from the recurring cast members in season 6, as far as we know right now. The Resident Season 6’s poster (via TV Insider) features several familiar faces: Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Jessica Lucas as Billie Sutton, Anuja Joshi as Leela Devi, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, Malcolm Jamal-Warner as AJ Austin, Jane Leeves as Kit Voss, and of course, Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Kaley Ronayne and Andrew McCarthy are both set to return in season 6 as series regulars. Ronayne joined as Dr. Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan in season 5, with McCarthy in the role of her father, Ian. Cade will become a love interest for Conrad in season 6. Ian is the new pediatric surgeon at Chastain who was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Cade is a double board-certified ICU and ER doctor whose love life this season will take compelling and unexpected turns,” Deadline’s description reads. “Her father, Dr. Ian Sullivan, now a top physician at Chastain, is struggling with a dark secret. Her attachment to him, and the fight to save him, will upend her life.”

‘The Resident’ Season 5 said goodbye to Emily VanCamp and Morris Chesnut

Two stars were notably absent from The Resident Season 5: Emily VanCamp and Morris Chesnut. VanCamp’s character, Nic Nevin, died after a car accident early in the season, although she returned via flashbacks in the finale. VanCamp opted to leave the series after season 4 in order to spend more time with family.

Meanwhile, Chesnut’s role on The Resident has been up in the air for quite some time. He played Dr. Barrett Cain in seasons 3 and 4, but left to pursue a role in FOX’s Our Kind of People. Last year, Chesnut said he was unsure if he would continue on The Resident. He told Deadline:

“I actually had an opportunity to go back to The Resident full time but when the opportunity came to be on [Our Kind of People] and I read the script. … Once I read the script, I wanted to be part of this world. I felt that this story about affluent wealthy Black people who are not playing ball or in entertainment was something that the world needed to see and I wanted to be a part of that. It was a no-brainer for me to sign onto this show.”

Tune in to The Resident Season 6 on Sept. 20 to see Chastain’s doctors in action again. In the meantime, seasons 1 through 5 are now streaming on Hulu.

