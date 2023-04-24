What Is the Age Difference Between ‘RHOM’ Star Julia Lemigova and Wife Martina Navratilova?

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova and former model Julia Lemigova are one of the most high-profile same-sex couples in the world. As stars of The Real Housewives of Miami, their popularity continues to grow. Here’s a look at their relationship timeline, the age difference between Lemigova and Navratilova, and the couple’s time on the Bravo series.

The ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ stars started dating in 2008

Lemigova first saw Navratilova across a bar in Paris in 2000. They spoke briefly, but nothing came of it. But in 2008, they ran into each other again. And this time, they gave in to their connection.

Real Housewives fan or not, we love a good comeback and the Real Housewives of Miami are doing it right.? for the first time in the franchise's history, #RHOM is introducing the first lesbian housewife, Julia Lemigova.?? https://t.co/FIkw8hszhS pic.twitter.com/OCZ5rLf7st — slice (@slice_tv) December 16, 2021

“Exactly eight years later, on the day … deja vu, during the French Open, I bump into Martina, and I said, ‘How about a breakfast?’” Lemigova recalled on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast. “We had a breakfast the next day, and then the next day, and then the third day. And then she moved in.”

The couple kept their relationship quiet for a while, but after Navratilova proposed at the 2014 US Open, they announced their engagement. They married later that year and have been together ever since.

In 2021, Lemigova and Navratilova joined the cast of Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami. They became the first gay couple to be featured in the Bravo franchise. The show featured a look inside their relationship, it gave fans insight into the challenges they face as a married couple.

What is the age difference between Julia Lemigova and Martina Navratilova?

Lemigova was born on June 26, 1972, and celebrated her 50th birthday in 2022. Navratilova was born on October 18, 1956, making her 66 years old.

This means that there is a 16-year age difference between Lemigova and Navratilova. It may feel like a substantial gap to some, but it doesn’t seem to bother the couple.

The two currently share custody of Lemigova’s two daughters from a previous relationship. They had hoped to have more children and tried IVF before almost adopting. But Navratilova’s recent cancer diagnosis put any plans for adoption on hold.

Martina Navratilova was diagnosed with cancer for a second time

Navratilova was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. After undergoing treatment, she remained cancer free for over a decade.

But in January 2023, Navratilova announced that she was facing a double cancer battle. She had been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer after noticing an enlarged lymph node. During testing, a lump was also found on her breast, which was diagnosed as unrelated breast cancer.

“That’s when I started crying on the table,” Navratilova said in an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “Oh great, I have two cancers at the same time that are not related — I was in a total panic for three days, thinking I may not see next Christmas.”

After undergoing several rounds of treatment, Navratilova revealed that her cancer went into remission. “As far as they know, I’m cancer-free,” she told host Piers Morgan. “I definitely won’t be missing any of my check-ups. I will be very, very diligent about it, but the prognosis is excellent. But you never know.”