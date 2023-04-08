Aidy Bryant Created ‘Shrill’ After She Was Offered Roles Like ‘Ugly Prison Wife’

Aidy Bryant is a name that most people associate with her tenure as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. However, her success extends far beyond that. She is an accomplished actor, comedian, and writer who has managed to carve out a successful career for herself. Sadly, as a plus-size woman, Bryant represents a group of performers who are often overlooked in Hollywood. The actor created her own show after being offered offensive roles.

Aidy Bryant as Annie Easton | Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Aidy Bryant has faced her fair share of offensive role offers

Aidy Bryant Had To Co-Write Her Show “Shrill” After Getting Offered Ridiculously Offensive Roles https://t.co/AxnPSDbm36 — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 19, 2019

Despite her success on SNL, Bryant has faced her fair share of rejection and typecasting in Hollywood. In an interview with Adweek in 2019, she revealed that early on in her career, she was offered offensive roles that left her frustrated and disheartened.

“There was one where — and I don’t think it has ever seen the light of day — a man was in prison, and the other guys in prison were like, ‘You’ve got to get an ugly girl to be your prison wife, and she’ll come and bring you food and have sex with you!'” Bryant said. “And then they were like, ‘And that would be you.'”

The actor felt insulted by the descriptions of these characters, and even more so when she learned that the casting directors considered these roles “fun” for her. “Those were some of the moments where I was like, ‘Is this what it is in Hollywood?'” Bryant told Adweek. “I think I might have to write for myself….”

Since then, Bryant has been outspoken about the need for greater diversity and inclusivity in Hollywood. She has called out the industry’s narrow beauty standards and the limited opportunities available to actors who don’t fit the mold.

The frustration of being offered offensive roles motivated Aidy Bryant to create ‘Shrill’

one thing about shrill is aidy bryant's gonna serve a look pic.twitter.com/ZzBEZbx6Dv — Twitter TV (@TwitterTV) May 7, 2021

Bryant’s frustration with the industry led her to create her own show, Shrill, which premiered on Hulu in 2019. The sitcom is based on the memoir of the same name by Lindy West and follows the journey of Annie Easton (played by Bryant). Annie is a young woman who navigates the ups and downs of life as a plus-size woman.

Shrill has been praised for its honest portrayal of issues like body positivity, self-worth, and self-acceptance. One powerful aspect of Annie is that she is happy with herself, which is a break from a trope that can reinforce fatphobia.

The character is described as “a woman who wants to change her life, but not her body,” a statement that is crucial for everyone, including Bryant herself. In a 2019 interview with NPR, the actor revealed that she had battled self-esteem issues throughout her teenage and early adult years.

Shrill’s success has been a testament to Bryant’s talent as a writer and performer. Her role in Shrill earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. As the actor continues to pave the way for a more diverse and inclusive entertainment industry, there’s no doubt we’ll see more of her brilliance in the years to come.

Aidy Bryant is most notable for being a cast member of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Bryant first rose to fame as a cast member on the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She joined the show for its 38th season in 2012 and left at the end of its 47th season in 2022.

In addition to being a cast member, Bryant was also a writer for SNL. Over the years, she created some of the show’s most memorable characters and sketches, including Henrietta & The Fugitive, An Awkward Slumber Party, and Aidy B & Cardi B.

Aidy Bryant Gets SNL Sendoff with Kisses from Bowen Yang and Michael Che: '10 Nice Years' https://t.co/oddmq6fBLg — People (@people) May 22, 2022

Besides SNL, the actor has also done voice work for the animated shows Danger & Eggs and Netflix’s Human Resources. She also co-created and played a starring role in the sitcom Shrill. Bryant’s talent and humor have earned her critical acclaim and a massive fan base.