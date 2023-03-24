‘Alaska Daily’: Who Is Ezra Fisher?

ABC‘s Alaska Daily is approaching the season 1 finale, and the big question remains: Who killed Gloria Nanmac? The Alaskan government believes they got their guy, but Eileen Fitzgerald, Roz Friendly, and all of us sitting at home know that Toby Crenshaw is innocent. So the reporters returned to the drawing board in Alaska Daily Season 1 Episode 10, which led them back to a familiar face — Ezra Fisher.

Theo Stockman | Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images

Ezra Fisher is a suspect in Gloria’s murder in ‘Alaska Daily’

Alaska Daily took a three-month hiatus, meaning some details from the show’s first six episodes are a bit fuzzy. So, we figured we would recap Ezra Fisher’s story from the first half of Alaska Daily to spark viewers’ memories.

The show introduced Ezra at the end of episode 4 when Eileen and Roz gained access to the unredacted version of Gloria’s original case file. And the police report listed two people of interest in the murder case — Ezra and Rega Horne.

In episode 5, Eileen and Roz discovered that Ezra was being charged with domestic violence. His ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son, Taylor, hired a prosecutor named Adam Barnett to help her win her case against Ezra.

Unfortunately, the reporters’ investigation into Ezra got derailed when they sought out the abuser, and he informed them that Adam was sleeping with Taylor. But Ezra did admit that he was at Skeeter’s party and saw Gloria the night she went missing. He claimed he left before she did to pick up his son, Jackson, and never saw Gloria again. Jackson corroborated his story, giving him a solid alibi for that fateful night.

Roz later wrote a story exposing Adam for fraternizing with his female clients and taking advantage of them when they were most vulnerable. Adam was disbarred, and Taylor’s charges against Ezra were dropped in Alaska Daily.

Ezra returns in ‘Alaska Daily’ Episode 10

Alaska Daily fans haven’t seen Ezra since episode 5, but he does return in episode 10, the penultimate hour before the finale.

Eileen and Roz work to prove Toby’s innocence in episode 10 by tracking down other leads in Gloria’s case. And the voicemail Gloria left for Toby the night she went missing lead them back to Ezra. A local audiophile is able to isolate a voice in the background of the message, and it’s clearly Ezra’s son, Jackson.

So it looks like Ezra’s airtight alibi isn’t as airtight as we once thought. Why did he lie to the reporters? Is it because Ezra killed Gloria in Alaska Daily? Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too long for answers.

The truth WILL be revealed ? Tune in to an all-new episode of #AlaskaDaily TONIGHT to watch it all unfold. pic.twitter.com/yHr1iIm8lC — Alaska Daily (@AlaskaDailyABC) March 23, 2023

Who plays Ezra?

Theo Stockman plays Ezra in Alaska Daily, and fans might recognize him from his previous roles.

Stockman has appeared in 30 Rock, Nurse Jackie, CSI, Private Practice, Blue Bloods, Inside Amy Schumer, The Following, Shades of Blue, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Bonding, and WeCrashed. His film credits include Home, A Good Marriage, and The Boy Downstairs.

But perhaps Stockman is most recognizable from his roles on the stage. The actor starred in Hair from 2007 to 2009, American Idiot from 2009 to 2011, American Psycho from 2015 to 2016, and Black No More in 2022.

New episodes of Alaska Daily, starring Theo Stockman as Ezra Fisher, air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.