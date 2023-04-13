‘Alchemy of Souls’: Lee Jae-wook Felt ‘Overflowing Feelings’ Taking on Jang Uk

Alchemy of Souls is still one of the most talked about K-dramas since its premiere. Developed by the Hong Sisters, the storyline, visual effects, and main cast brought a mystical world of fantasy and magic to life. There is no denying that Alchemy of Souls’ great success was largely due to Lee Jae-wook in the leading role of Jang Uk. But the highly credited actor found difficulty taking on the role for two seasons.

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Lee Jae-wook originally wanted to turn down ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Before tvN’s Alchemy of Souls, Lee Jae-wook was a rising star, having starred in some hit classics like Extraordinary You, Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol, and Search: WWW. He got his first major acting role as a villain in Memories of Alhambra. When it came to considering joining the cast of Alchemy of Souls, Lee was hesitant at first.

According to Soompi, Lee said, “To be honest, I turned it down at first. It was too difficult, and I wondered whether I’d be able to pull this project off well. However, I think I came to do it solely out of my desire to take on a new challenge.” Looking back at Lee’s career, Alchemy of Souls is inarguably his most significant role to date. His previous roles were in romance or as supporting characters.

The fantasy K-drama and the storyline relied heavily on his character. According to Soompi, Lee faced difficulties taking on the role and experienced things he never had before. “I haven’t tried anything as desperately as Jang Wook and felt a huge sense of accomplishment like him. Nevertheless, there were many moments when I felt like I was going to cry while playing him. I experienced overflowing [feelings] in momentary emotions, and I learned the meaning of the word ‘overwhelming’ with my body,” said Lee.

On-screen, fans see dedication on Lee’s behalf as he gave it his all to portray the perfect Jang UK. But when it came to Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Lee faced a new challenge. Jang Uk is a changed man after the Alchemy of Souls finale and was shrouded in darkness during a three-year time jump. Lee’s filming went slow as he lacked the “strength to accept Jang Wook three years later.”

Would Lee Jae-wook return for an ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 3?

The Hong Sisters originally developed the fantasy K-drama to conclude after its second half. Fans were enthralled by the magical elements, storyline, and development of theories while watching. But is an Alchemy of Souls Season 3 off the table? Sadly it is. The K-drama finale ended well and concluded the characters’ storylines well enough to move on.

The Alchemy of Souls cast has also not mentioned the possibility of a reunion for a new season. Many of them have bid farewell and cherish the K-drama as a memorable experience. Knowing Lee struggled to play the role of Jang Uk, would he return? After the first season, Lee was content and said, “I feel that we concluded our one-year project well so I’m happy.”

According to Soompi, Lee was flustered by Jang Uk but felt accomplished. “I figure that Jang Wook’s determination and tenacity was what caught the hearts of viewers. While acting as Jang Wook, I also personally learned a lot.” Like his co-stars, the actor got everything he could from the K-drama.

Fans can look forward to Lee Jae-wook in ‘Death’s Game’

Alchemy of Souls will be one of Lee’s most recognized works in his career. He has already reached global fame and will continue to gain success. Lee is confirmed in a few more K-drama roles, from leading characters to cameos. Death’s Game is one of the most anticipated K-dramas fans are keeping their eye on. It is primarily due to its extensive list of cameo roles by male actors.

Lee is reportedly one of the actors making a cameo alongside The Glory’s Lee Do-hyun, Choi Siwon, Seo In-guk, and many more. The supernatural K-drama is based on a webtoon involving Death herself. The male character angered Death and, as punishment, must be reincarnated as a new person destined to die. If he can change his fate, he can live as that person.

One of the biggest news for Lee since Alchemy of Souls was his casting in one of the most expensive K-dramas to be produced. Royal Loader will depict the power struggles of a chaebol family and a battle between the elite and lower class. But what had fans gasping was its roughly $14 million budget.