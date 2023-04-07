‘Alchemy of Souls’: Lee Jae-wook Had Heart Eyes For Go Yoon-jung While Comparing Her to Jung So-min

The Netflix and tvN K-drama Alchemy of Souls switched their female leads from Jung So-min to Go Yoon-jung. The second half of the storyline required Go to return to her role as Nak-su, as her character sparked a love story with Jang Uk. Actor Lee Jae-wook starred as Jang Uk alongside Go for Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Their on-screen chemistry was impeccable, and the actor had blush-worthy praise for his co-star.

Go Yoon-jung and Lee Jae-wook in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Lee Jae-wook had no problem with the change in the female lead for ‘Alchemy of Souls’

In the first season of the K-drama, Jung So-min played multiple roles. She played the consciousness of Nak-su while portraying herself as the character Mu-deok. While the storyline unraveled, she also played the long-lost Jin daughter and priestess, Bu-yeon. Fans were blown away by Jung’s capabilities and her on-screen relationship with Lee Jae-wook.

By the Alchemy of Souls finale, Jung’s character’s body was written off to make room for a new continuing storyline. After the borrowing events of the finale, Mu-deok/Bu-yeon’s body had petrified. For Alchemy of Souls Season 2, the Hong Sisters developed the story to bring back Nak-su, but in her original body.

It was announced that Go Yoon-jung would return as a version of Nak-su with amnesia for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, alongside Lee. Some fans were worried about how the K-drama would address the character’s drastic change. But when it came to Lee, he had no problem adapting.

According to Soompi, Lee explained, “The situation of the female lead changing in Part 2 was not a big problem for me.” The actor understood how the change was a crucial part of Jang Uk’s storyline and focused more on how he would play his character after a three-year time jump in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. But Lee could not help but give immense heartwarming praise for Go after working with her.

Lee Jae-wook was drawn to Go Yoon-jung’s energy in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Fans agreed that Lee Jae-wook nailed his on-screen chemistry with both Jung So-min and Go Yoon-jung for Alchemy of Souls. But fans could not help but notice that the actor had heart eyes for Go while filming, more so than he did with Jung. Lee was not shy to admit the difference between Go and Jung.

“For starters, So Min has experienced many projects so her fundamental proficiency is clearly evident on set,” and added that she has a clear set of know-hows as a veteran actress,” said Lee. By the sound of it, he felt working with Jung was very professional due to her experience. But for Go, Lee felt a deeper connection.

“Yoon Jung is an incredibly bright person. It’s to the point where her positive energy is out of this world. It’s not easy to film without losing your smile but she made me think, ‘The entire set atmosphere can change just because of one person,'” he explained. “I want to pick that as her forte. It must have been incredibly difficult while working on Part 2 but she never once lost her smile.”

Based on the behind-the-scenes videos, the two developed a strong bond. He even sent her a coffee truck as a gift while filming. It is hard to forget how in tune they were with each other during one of the K-drama’s steamiest kiss scenes. Working with Go was an adventure for the actor, as Lee hopes to meet her again in another romance K-drama.

Both ‘Alchemy of Souls’ actors are moving on to new projects

Compared to Jung So-min and Lee Jae-wook, Go Yoon-jung is still a budding actor. Alchemy of Souls was one of Go’s most prevalent small-screen roles. She has gained fame starring in Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut movie Hunt. While an Alchemy of Souls Season 3 is unlikely, Go is set to star in the Disney+ K-drama Moving.

When it comes to Lee, he has become a star after Alchemy of Souls. He recently made a cameo in the Netflix killer assassin movie Kill Boksoon. He is also scheduled to star in one of the most expensive productions, Royal Loader. K-drama fans are also eager to see his cameo role in Death’s Game. He and a list of well-known male actors will appear as reincarnated versions of the male lead character.