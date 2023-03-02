‘Alchemy of Souls’ Star Lee Jae-wook Will Happily Work With Go Youn-jung Again in a Romance K-Drama

Alchemy of Souls was one of 2022’s biggest fantasy K-dramas. It premiered a second season in December and went well into 2023. The first season of Alchemy of Souls developed a heartwarming romance between Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and his master, Mu-deok (Jung So-min). But the romance changed in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 as actor Go Youn-jung reprised her role as Nak-su. Months after their sizzling romance, Lee Jae-wook reveals he would say “yes” to a romance K-drama with Go Youn-jung again.

Go Youn-jung and Lee Jae-wook in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Go Youn-jung and Lee Jae-wook starred as fated love interests in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

The first season of the K-drama guest starred Go as the killer mage assassin Nak-su. The female lead was then played by Jung when Nak-su transferred her soul to a blind woman named Mu-deok. A captivating love story ensues when Mu-deok meets Jang Uk. Jang Uk has his gate of power sealed by his father and seeks a master to train him in Alchemy of Souls. By fate, he recognized Mu-deok as his true master and knew of her identity as Nak-su.

The K-dama was a smashing success until the finale, even more so as the Hong Sisters planned a second season from the get-go. After the Alchemy of Souls finale events, fans were eager to see Go return to her female lead role, but with a twist. For Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Go returned to her former body as Nak-su, but devoid of all her memories of who she once was and her love story with Jang Uk.

Fans watched a worthwhile new love story as Jang Uk is unaware the woman he meets is his true love and is made to appear as the Jin family daughter, Bu-yeon. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 developed a complex storyline of how Nak-su survived and her future. While lamenting his broken heart, Jang Uk falls in love again with a woman who looks different but has the same heart.

Lee and Go had immense chemistry that radiated through fans’ screens. Their steamy kiss scenes left fans gasping and fanning themselves. Watching behind-the-scenes videos of their time on set would have anyone convinced they were the real deal. Since the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale, Lee and Go have not revealed plans to work together, but the male actor revealed he is more than open to it.

Lee Jae-wook hopes to star in a new romance K-drama with his co-star

Since the K-drama, Lee has had many fan events and interviews with news outlets. In a recent interview, Lee was honest about his time working with Go and what he hopes for in the future. Working with the female actor has left a lasting impression, and said they have good chemistry. In an interview with Hong Kong Star Talk, he admitted he wants to work with her in a new romance K-drama.

“I think Youn-jung noona and I work well together. This time, I think (the time we worked together) in AOS Part 2 was quite short, so I’d like to meet her again for a longer time in a romance drama,” explained Lee. Both actors only met for one scene in the first season, when Jang Uk was taking a bath, and the real version of Nak-su appears.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 was the first time they starred across each other as the main leads and love interests. The second season began filming shortly after the first and took a matter of months. The cast of Alchemy of Souls have become good friends, but Go was the newcomer for the season. But their chemistry is something Lee wants to experience again in a new romance drama.

Go Youn-jung has starred in Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut movie ‘Hunt’

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 was Go’s first leading role with a romance storyline. In her career, she is well known for her role in the apocalyptic K-drama Sweet Home with Song Kang. She also starred in Law School and Rookie Cops. She is set to star in the Disney+ series Moving. One of the highlights of her career for fans is starring as Jo Yoo-jung in Lee Jung-jae’s espionage movie Hunt.

Watching Go in another romance K-drama with Lee would be a welcome change of pace for the actor. Meanwhile, Lee has not revealed plans to star as the lead in a new K-drama. He was announced to have a guest role in Netflix’s Kill Bok-soon, starring Crash Course in Romance star Jeon Do-yeon.

According to Soompi, Lee is also in talks to star as one of the male characters in the K-drama Death’s Game. He would appear as one of the characters the male lead reincarnates as. Lee has had his fair share of K-drama roles like Extraordinary You. He also starred in Search: WWW and his breakout role in Memories of Alhambra.