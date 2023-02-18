‘True Beauty’: What the Cast of the Popular Teen Romance K-Drama Has Been Doing

The hit tvN teen romance K-drama True Beauty has been popular since its premiere in 2020. It was tagged as one of the most searched dramas on Twitter and has become a classic in the genre. It became the perfect live-action adaptation of the beloved webtoon storyline. Above all, fans were enamored with the True Beauty K-drama cast starring Cha Eun-woo, Moon Ga-young, Park Yoon-a, and Hwang In-youp, who have moved on to even higher feats in their careers.

Hwang In-youp, Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-woo and Park Yoon-a for ‘True Beauty’ cast | via tvN

Park Yoon-a played the best friend turned rival in ‘True Beauty’

One of the most heartbreaking storylines of True Beauty involved actor Park Yoon-a’s character, Kang Su-jin. She is a natural beauty, a tough girl, and a top student. She becomes the female lead’s best friend, but teen drama ensues. While learning of the female lead’s secret, like any good friend, she vows to tell no one. But once learning she is secretly dating the male lead, Su-jin flips the script.

Before joining the True Beauty K-drama cast, Park was recognized for her roles in Sky Castle, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Hotel Del Luna. But after the teen romance K-drama, Park has only been in one K-drama. She played Gi Ha-na in the coming-of-age police drama Rookie Cops.

Hwang In-youp was cast as the swoon-worthy bad boy in ‘True Beauty’ K-drama

When it comes to teen romance storylines, the bonus of a bad boy is highly welcomed by fans. There is nothing like a bit of dark danger to combat the male lead’s quest to capture the female lead’s heart. Actor Hwang In-youp played the role of Han Seo-jun, the handsome bad boy every girl was dazzled by. The 32-year-old actor played the role of a teen to perfection.

In True Beauty, he harbors hatred toward the male lead, who was once his best friend. But due to a traumatic event in their past, Seo-jun refuses to let his friend be happy. When realizing his ex best-friend is developing feelings for the female lead, he decides to pursue her. But he also finds himself falling in love.

Since the True Beauty finale in 2021, Hwang has joined the cast in leading roles in other popular K-dramas. In 2022, Hwang played the leading male role in the age-gap romance and thriller, Why Her? His character, Kim Dong-gu, takes the law class of a deposed infamous female lawyer who gets caught up in a murder case. While looking to help her, they share a past as they fall in love and deal with a killer.

That same year, Hwang played the main role of Na Il-Deung in the webtoon musical K-drama, The Sound of Magic. Il-deung is a reserved academic achiever who develops feelings for the female lead and joins her on her journey of rediscovering their whimsical youth with the help of a magician.

Moon Ga-young has starred in two intense romance K-dramas like ‘The Interest of Love’

Actor Moon Ga-young was cast as the K-drama female lead, Lim Ju-kyung, in True Beauty. The storyline revolves around Ju-kyung’s Cinderella story, as she was bullied at school for her looks. When her parents decide to move back to their old neighborhood, she learns to use makeup and becomes a goddess.

She embarks on a journey of self-discovery, finally having friends and good social life. While keeping her true face a secret, she gets involved in a love triangle. She develops a bond with an aloof top male student, with whom she unknowingly has a past. At the same time, she captures the interest of the school bad boy.

Since the success of the K-drama, Moon starred as Noh Da-hyun in Link: Eat, Love, Kill. The fantasy romance centers on a sous chef named Eun Gye-hoon (Yeo Jin-goo). He and his twin sister could feel each other’s emotions. Since her disappearance, he has not felt the link. Magically, Gye-hoon begins to feel every emotion of a woman named Da-hyun. But her story involves a stalker and murder.

Park recently starred as the female lead in the JTBC December drama The Interest of Love. The K-drama is a mature and complex melodrama about four office workers at the Yeongpo branch of KCU Bank and their journey of love. As Ahn Soo-young, Park’s character sees love as a fragile sand castle but gets excited when showing interest in a man.

Cha Eun-woo has been busy since ‘True Beauty’ being cast in webtoon K-dramas

The K-Pop idol turned-actor Cha Eun-woo has won fans’ hearts since his leading role as Lee Su-ho in True Beauty. His character is not one to socialize with others, and he has the best grades in school. He deals with the trauma of his past that led to losing both of his best friends. Ju-kyung bursts into his life and begins to stir up emotions within his heart.

Since the teen romance K-drama, Cha has been accurately nicknamed the ‘Prince of Webtoons.‘ True Beauty is based on a popular webtoon that recently ended its run. 2022 has been a good year for the actor starring in the fantasy webtoon K-drama Island as Yo-han. His character is a young and playful priest and exorcist who ventures to Jeju island to protect a woman who will save the world and help a demon hunter.

Cha will also play the male lead, Jin Seo-won, in the webtoon drama A Good Day to be a Dog for 2023. The storyline centers on a female lead who turns men into dogs with a kiss due to a curse. Seo-won may be the solution to her lifelong dilemma. In 2022, Cha also starred in the movie Decibel.

True Beauty is available to stream on Viki.