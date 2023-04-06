‘Love to Hate You’ Actor Kim Ji-hoon Confessed He Doesn’t Wash His Clothes That Often

When it comes to celebrities, even Korean actors, knowing too much can be a problem. Actor Kim Ji-hoon has appeared in many K-dramas recently, from Money Hiest: Korea, First Seven Kisses, and played a heinous villain in Flower of Evil. But Kim Ji-hoon recently made waves in Netflix’s Love to Hate You. Beyond his dashing good looks, fans learned he has a peculiar habit with his clothes.

Kim Ji-hoon as a CEO in ‘Love to Hate You’ | via Netflix

Kim Ji-hoon starred in ‘Love to Hate You’ as a handsome CEO

The 2023 romance breaks free of some well-known K-drama tropes with a few gender swaps. Kim Ok-vin starred as Yeo Mi-ran, a lawyer who dislikes men’s egos and superiority complex. She is not the damsel in distress as she is skilled in multiple fighting techniques, a bit fearful of her feelings, and a do-it-all herself type of woman. She meets one of Korea’s top actors when hired by a “males only” law firm.

Teo Yoo starred as Nam Kang-ho, the nation’s prince and top on-screen kisser. But he hides a secret. He becomes physically ill after every kiss scene. He is not the typical male lead, as he is sensitive, in tune with his feelings, and unafraid to explore his emotions. When Mi-ran overhears a conversation she has with his CEO, she vows to ruin his ego.

Kim Ji-hoon played the role of Do Won-jun in Love to Hate You. The character gave up his dream of acting, became the CEO of a talent agency, and guided Kang-ho’s career. On-screen, Kim is one of the most dashing and handsome CEO’s to exist in K-dramas. He has everything from his impeccable fashion sense to his gloriously long hair. But the actor spilled the beans when confessing he does not wash his clothes.

Kim Ji-hoon explained he does not have body odor

While talking about his process of growing his hair, Kim Ji-hoon stunned fans on My Little Old Boy. The talk-show host revealed there was a rumor that Kim does not wash his clothes. The actor explained he is very into fashion but believes that washing his clothes can ruin them. Does that mean he never does a load of laundry? It appears that way, but Kim has an explanation for his bizarre methods.

He uses stain remover on the needed areas when it comes to stains. Instead of washing the entire shirt, he only washes the dirty parts. “I don’t get my clothes dirty,” said the Money Heist: Korea actor. But it leads fans to question about odor or shirts he has sweated in. Kim admitted that there are many of his T-shirts he has never washed.

His following statement will blow fans away. The host questioned what Kim does as his worn T-shirts can smell of sweat and odor or have other particulates like dead skin. “Fortunately, I don’t smell much. Even if I sweat, it becomes soft after drying, ” said Kim.

Kim’s tactics only got worse when he revealed the same pants he was wearing he has had for roughly six years. It seems normal to people, but he explained he has never washed them. The host called him a “real man of nature.”

The actor kept a keepsake from one of his K-dramas

After learning an ick about Love to Hate You star Kim Ji-hoon, is there anything else odd about his? Thankfully the dirty clothes fiasco seems to be the worst of it. While appearing on Home Alone, fans got an inside look at his home life. Fans learned the first thing he does in the morning is check his stocks.

But one small detail he revealed was about his pajamas. The simple thin linen pajama set was something he did not buy. He wore them during a hospital scene in his acclaimed role as a villain in the crime K-drama Flower of Evil. Knowing Kim’s washing habits, have the pajamas ever been washed? Seeing as they are not a fashion item, fans can hope so.

Kim has always proclaimed he is an avid exercise enthusiast. His chiseled physique is proof of it. In another episode of Home Alone, fans see him sweating and working hard in the gym. Fans might look at Kim differently after learning he does not necessarily wash his sweaty clothes.