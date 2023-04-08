Why an ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 3 Won’t Happen

The biggest fantasy K-drama to premiere in recent years was tvN’s and Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls. The K-drama’s storyline enthralled audiences in every episode as a fabricated mystical world combined magic, fated love, and destiny. Alchemy of Souls was divided into two parts by the Hong Sisters. While the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 finale tied up some loose ends, fans hope for more. But an Alchemy of Souls Season 3 is off the table.

Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 finale | via tvN

The Hong Sisters created ‘Alchemy of Souls’ to end after the second half

One of the reasons why the K-drama gained massive success was because the Hong Sisters created it. Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran are notoriously known in South Korea as screenwriters whose works have always struck gold. Some of their credited works include My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox, A Korean Odyssey, and Hotel del Luna.

They are pros in the fantasy genre, and when tvN and Netflix announced Alchemy of Souls, fans knew it would be another hit. The storyline focused on Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) in a fabricated world called Daeho. In this world, mages exist and harness the power of the lake. The story revolved around Jang Uk as his father, a powerful mage of Songrim, sealed his gate of power.

Growing up angered, he always seeked the right master. He crosses paths with Nak-su, a feared mage assassin who had transferred her soul to a woman named Mu-deok. Together they embarked on a journey of master and pupil as Nak-su looked to regain her powers. Along the way, they face evil forces and fall in love.

Before the K-drama’s finale, it was announced that Alchemy of Souls would have a second season with a new female lead. But fans knew the K-drama would end after the second half. According to NME, the Hong Sisters developed Alchemy of Souls only to have two parts. They found that the extensive story they wanted to tell could not fit into one season. With them having planned their story from the get-go, an Alchemy of Souls Season 3 is unlikely.

An ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 3 would not have a lot to explore

One of the key reasons why an Alchemy of Souls Season 3 is unlikely is because of how the second half ended. A big part of the storyline was that Nak-su had lost her memories when Master Lee removed Bu-yeon’s soul to allow her petrified body to heal and transform into Nak-su. Throughout the drama, Jang Uk began to fall in love all over again with his true love unknowingly.

At the same time, Jang Uk spent three years in darkness after the Alchemy of Souls finale. He has the Ice Stone. While having immense power, he is in pain. The second half also brought back Jin Mu’s goal for ultimate power, but this time by using the Fire Bird. Many fans felt the K-drama leaped over many key details and plot lines. But by the end of the K-drama, the Hong Sisters tied up loose ends enough to end the story.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 ended with Bu-yeon using her divine powers to stop the Fire Bird with the help of Jang Uk. Having fulfilled her destiny, she allowed Nak-su’s soul to take over the body completely. Jang Uk retains possession of the Ice Stone, but now with his true love by his side. With Jin Mu gone, they become a fighting duo traveling across Daeho to kill the remaining rogue souls.

It sounds like a cut-and-dry ending. An Alchemy of Souls Season 3 would not have much to go on. Nak-su is content with her priestess powers and is known as Bu-yeon. She got to start a new life of her own. All the remaining characters have also moved on and even had children. There is no greater big bad to cling to anymore.

The cast has moved on after ‘Alchemy of Sous’ Season 2

Alchemy of Souls proved to be a life-changing experience for the cast. Lee Jae-wook found difficulty in portraying Jang Uk three years later in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. But he relished in what the K-drama taught him about himself as an actor. For Shin Seung-ho, he saw the K-drama as a stepping stone to growth.

According to Soompi, “When I combine my age and time with the set, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ was youth to me. I worked with friends my age and the project itself is a growth story of young sorcerers. I think that’s what my time was like.” Alchemy of Souls was Hwang Minhyun’s first major intense leading role in his acting career.

“My enjoyment during acting has grown a lot while filming ‘Alchemy of Souls.’ I learned a lot while watching the actors I worked with and I discovered what I’m good at and what I lack, so I know exactly what I need to improve to move forward in the future,” he said, according to Soompi.

By the sound of it, the cast got everything they could out of the K-drama. While indeed happy to work together again, an Alchemy of Souls Season 3 would not do justice to the work they left behind. But the cast is eager to work together again, as Lee confessed he would love to work with Go Youn-jung again in a new romance K-drama.