‘Alchemy of Souls’: The Main Cast Most Recent Work Since the Fantasy K-Drama

Netflix has developed more than a list of riveting and well-received K-dramas over the years. But one K-drama that has fans and professionals still raving is Alchemy of Souls. Helmed by the Hong Sisters, the fantasy K-drama interweaved magic, destiny, friendship, treacherous danger, and a fated love story. Lee Jae-wook led the Alchemy of Souls cast as Jang Uk with co-stars like Go Youn-jung and Jung So-min. Since the end of the K-drama in early 2023, some of the cast have taken on new roles.

Lim Chul-soo starred as Master Lee in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

One of the K-drama’s beloved characters was Master Lee. He becomes pivotal to both seasons of the K-drama as a master mage who helps Jang Uk and Nak-su understand their fate. In the second season, he is the one who sets Nak-su’s new storyline into motion. Actor Lim Chul-soo played the role in both seasons.

Lim is one of K-drama’s most recognized actors starring in Today’s Webtoon, the mafia crime K-drama Vincenzo, Crash Landing On You, and Mr. Sunshine. But since Alchemy of Souls, the cast actor has not appeared in a new K-drama or is credited in an upcoming project.

Oh Na-ra joined the cast of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ as Maidservant Kim

Jang Uk was raised without a father or mother. Taking on the role of a parental figure was Maidservant Kim, played by actor Oh Na-ra in both seasons. The Alchemy of Souls cast actor perfectly portrayed a loving yet disciplined character that helped show Jang Uk the meaning of love.

Like Lim, actor Oh is not scheduled to appear in a new K-drama since Alchemy of Souls Season 2. In 2022, she did star as herself in a cameo appearance for the tvN drama Behind Every Star. While not appearing on the small-screen, Oh will star in the movie Count as a lead character named Il-sun.

Lee Do-hyung, Park Eun-hye, Arin, Shin Seung-ho, and Jung So-min are not scheduled for new K-drama roles

While Alchemy of Souls received global fame, some of its cast are taking a breather from the small-screen. Actors like Lee Do-hyun and Park Eun-hye are not scheduled to star in new dramas. Alchemy of Souls was K-Pop idol Arin’s first on-screen role. But she is also not scheduled to play a new character.

Before the premiere of Alchemy of Souls Season 2, actor Shin Seung-ho starred in another K-drama. He played a local gang member in the acclaimed dark K-drama Weak Hero Class 1. Due to having long hair as Go Won in the fantasy K-drama, his Weak Hero Class 1 character also had long hair.

Jung So-min starred as Mu-deok/Nak-su in the first season of Alchemy of Souls. Due to the changing storyline for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, she was replaced with actor Go Youn-jun. But fans will have to wait to see Jung in a new K-drama role. Actor Jo Jae-yun, who starred as Jin Mu will appear in a new K-drama titled 7 Escape.

Cast member Joo Suk-tae starred as Jin U-tak in the first season of ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Actor Joo Suk-tae played one of the K-drama’s leading villains who was on Jin Mu’s side. Jin U-tak proved to have many secrets in Alchemy of Souls, like his relation to the queen and her true identity. Joo did a good job of having fans despise his character.

Since Alchemy of Souls, Joo has joined the cast of three K-dramas. He played Chairman Choi Ki-seok in One Dollar Lawyer. He also made a short cameo in Work Later, Drink Now 2. His most recent K-drama role is as Kim Hwan in the historical romance, The Secret Romantic Guesthouse starring The Glory’s Shin Ye-eun.

Lee Ha-yul played a loyal servant to Songrim in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

One of the recurring characters for both seasons of Alchemy of Souls was Sang-ho, played by cast member Lee Ha-yul. Sang-ho is Park Jin’s right-hand man and a skilled mage. After the K-drama finale, actor Lee was cast in a new K-drama.

He starred as Crown Prince Ui-hyeon in Our Blooming Youth. But Ui-hyeon is not the main character, it is instead Lee Hwan, played by Park Hyung-sik. The K-drama focuses on Lee Hwan uncovering the dark secrets of the palace and who cursed him. He is aided by the female lead whose family was murdered. She is accused as the killer and hides as a eunuch helping Lee Hwan.

Yoo In-soo will star alongside Lee Do-hyun in ‘The Good Bad Mother’

Actor Yoo In-soo has made a name for himself starring as the heinous villain in All of Us Are Dead. Shortly after the zombie K-drama, he did a 180 to portray the kind and goofy Dang-gu in Alchemy of Souls. After the finale of the second season, Yoo was announced to star in The Good Bad Mother.

He will star as Bang Sam-sik in the JTBC drama. The Good Bad Mother stars The Glory’s Lee Do-hyun as a cold-hearted prosecutor. His demeanor is due to his mother’s harsh tactics when raising him. But due to an accident, his mind reverts back to a childlike state. Returning home, his mother must instill hard love on him once again.

Yu Jun-sang is scheduled to return to ‘The Uncanny Counter’ Season 2 with the original cast

One of the most anticipated K-dramas currently being filmed in The Uncanny Counter Season 2. According to Soompi, shortly after the first season, it was announced that there were plans for a second season. Based on a webtoon, the K-drama still had a lot of storylines to explore. Before Alchemy of Souls, actor Yu Jung-sang played one of the leading cast roles in The Uncanny Counter.

He is set to return for The Uncanny Counter Season 2 alongside Kim Se-jeong, Jo Byeong-gyu, and Yeom Hye-ran. Besides the K-drama, Yu is also scheduled to star as Choi Woo-sung in the movie Boys. The actor played the role of Songrim leader and mage Park Jin in Alchemy of Souls and the second season.

K-Pop idol and actor Minhyun will star in a new K-drama in 2023

Alchemy of Souls was Minhyun’s second leading role in a K-drama cast. He was originally a K-Pop idol with his former group Nu’est before making his acting debut in Live On. In the fantasy K-drama, he played the role of a diligent mage and Jang Uk’s nest friend Seo Yul.

According to Soompi, it was confirmed that Minhyuk will star as the male lead for Useless Lies. The murder mystery romance will also star Love Alarm actor Kim So-hyun. As Kim Do-ha, Minhyuk’s character is a murder suspect but no one believes his claims of innocence. Actor Kim will star as Mok Sol-hee, a woman who can hear lies.

Go Youn-jung rejoined the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ cast as the new female lead

Actor Go Youn-jung was not credited as the female lead for the K-drama as she only appeared in a few scenes as the original Nak-su. She took over as the lead from Jung for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 as Nak-su returned to her original body. While Go made her big screen debut in Lee Jung-hae’s Hunt movie, it was before her return to the fantasy K-drama.

Go is scheduled to star in Disney+’s K-drama Moving. The drama has no set premiere date yet as it focuses on a group of friends who inherited special abilities from their parents.

Lee Jae-wook made a cameo appearance in Netflix’s ‘Kill Boksoon’

Besides K-dramas, Netflix has developed a list of well-received Korean original movies. Alchemy of Souls lead actor Lee Jae-wook made a cameo appearance in Kill Boksoon. He looked dashing as a younger version of the Cha Min-kyu during his earlier years as an assassin.

But Lee is also scheduled to make a cameo appearance in the Death’s Game. Based on a webtoon, the male lead is punished by Death to reincarnate as people scheduled to die. If he manages to escape fate, he gets to live as his current reincarnated version. Lee will appear as one of the reincarnations alongside many other well known actors. He was also reported to lead the Royal Loader K-drama.