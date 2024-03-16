Alex Guarnaschelli may not be on 'The Kitchen' but she'll be back with more 'Alex vs. America' according to her Instagram comments.

Alex Guarnaschelli, the acclaimed chef best known for her near-constant presence on the Food Network, has been ousted from her position as co-host on The Kitchen. While the seemingly sudden decision shook fans, they don’t need to get too worried. It looks like they’ll be seeing Guarnaschelli cook up plenty more dishes on the Food Network.

Why was Alex Guarnaschelli fired from ‘The Kitchen’?

In February 2024, Food Network fans quickly noticed that Alex Guarnaschelli was suspiciously absent from The Kitchen and its website. It didn’t take long for rumors to begin swirling that she had been axed from the show. While neither the network nor Guarnaschelli has commented on the ousting, it’s pretty obvious that she won’t be returning.

Food Network personality Alex Guarnaschelli | Jim Spellman/WireImage

Currently, the website for the series, which first premiered in 2014, mentions just four co-hosts. They are Geoffrey Zakarian, Jeff Mauro, Katie Lee, and Sunny Anderson. Before February, Guarnaschelli was listed as a co-host, as well. She joined the cast in 2020. She also hasn’t appeared in recent episodes and refuses to speak on the topic.

As for why she’s been fired, It’s impossible to say. Fans, however, feel certain that the acclaimed chef was axed from the series due to budget constraints. She was the last chef to join the series, so it makes sense that she’d be the first to go if the network wants to cut corners.

The famed chef will still be on the network, though

Guarnaschelli might not return to The Kitchen, but she hasn’t cut ties with the Food Network completely. In fact, since she’s been ousted, she’s revealed she is filming a new episode of a beloved series, and she’s announced a new project with the network.

Last week, Guarnaschelli took to Instagram to share a recent recipe and was pretty active in the comments section, too. According to the U.S. Sun, Guarnaschelli ignored all comments about her ousting from The Kitchen, but she was happy to let fans know what shows they can expect to see her on.

One fan asked the acclaimed celebrity chef if they would get to see more Alex vs. America, and she was quick to answer with a “yes.” The series premiered in 2022, and follows Guarnaschelli as she competes against other chefs. The chefs, including Guarnaschelli, are judged in a blind tasting. Thus far, there have been three seasons of the series, with the most recent episode airing in June 2023.

Alex vs. America isn’t the only show she is attached to either. This week, she shared the promo for Wildcard Kitchen, a competition show, on Instagram. The series premiered on March 12. Guarnaschelli is a part of the project, although she isn’t hosting it.

If Alex Guarnaschelli is salty about her The Kitchen ousting, she certainly isn’t showing it. Everything between the chef and the Food Network seems just fine.