Alicia Keys ‘Ran Away’ to a Surprising Country When She Had Her 1st Breakdown as an Adult

Although most fans assume celebrities have easy lives, Alicia Keys has had her share of challenges. Keys, who began writing music at age 12, was raised by a single parent in a rough, crime-riddled New York neighborhood. When she had her first breakdown as an adult, the singer “ran away” to a surprising country.

Alicia Keys’ grew up in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood

Keys was born in 1981 and spent her formative years in the New York City neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, which is on the western edge of Midtown Manhattan.

According to The Guardian, Keys’ mom, Terri Augello, was forced to be the family’s sole breadwinner after the singer’s father left when she was just two. Living on a legal secretary’s wage, Keys and her mother were by no means wealthy.

The Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood Keys grew up in was notorious for its high crime rate and thriving sex trade. Thus, she was subjected to constant exposure to street violence, drug use, and unwanted sexual advances.

“I saw a variety of people growing up, and lifestyles, lows, and highs. I think it makes you realize right away what you want and what you don’t want”, Keys said.

Keys described feeling terrified at first owing to the “animal instinct” she observed, and afterward feeling “high” due to repeated harassment. Her street experiences prompted her to carry a handmade knife for safety. Keys also became extremely careful and emotionally guarded. She began wearing gender-neutral attire and the cornrows that later became her signature.

Alicia Keys fled to Egypt when she had her first breakdown as an adult

Keys became an overnight sensation after releasing her debut album, Songs in A Minor, in 2001. While the singer was grateful for her success as a musician, stardom came with its challenges. In 2006, the singer nearly had a mental breakdown. The massive success of her live album Unplugged coincided with the death of her paternal grandmother.

“I was with her the night she died. We were so close, and I even look and act like her. Losing her made me realize how close I came to the edge. It took a while before I could even say the word ‘grandmother’ because I was so upset,” the singer said.

After losing her grandma, Keys did some deep introspection and decided to travel to Egypt on her own to heal and plan for the future. She told StarTribune:

“That trip was definitely the most crucial thing I’ve ever done for myself in my life to date. It was a very difficult time that I was dealing with, and it just came to the point where I really needed to … basically, I just needed to run away, honestly. And I needed to get as far away as possible.”

Though Keys doesn’t know why she chose Egypt, it turned out to be a great decision for the singer.

Keys has come a long way from her humble beginnings in Hell’s Kitchen

Since the start of her career, Keys has received praise for her musical talents as a performer, composer, pianist, arranger, and producer. She’s recorded numerous successful albums since her 2001 debut and has won seven BET Awards, 17 NAACP Image Awards, 15 Grammys, and nine Billboard Music Awards.

In addition to her busy schedule of songwriting, recording, and touring, Keys has also appeared in several films, founded a nonprofit, launched a skincare line, and became a mother. Keys married producer/hip-hop artist Swizz Beatz on July 31, 2010. The couple are parents to sons Genesis, 8, and Egypt, 12.

With a net worth of $150 million, Keys has come a long way from her humble beginnings in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen.