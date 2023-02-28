Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison Reunite for New ‘Hannah Swensen’ Movie at Hallmark

Hallmark is cooking up a fresh Hannah Swensen mystery. Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison are set to return for Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. It will air later in 2023 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Alison Sweeney returns as Hannah Swensen for a new Hallmark mystery movie

Alison Sweeney as Hannah Swensen in ‘Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’ | ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Marcel Williams

Days of Our Lives alum Sweeney will reprise her role as baker-turned-sleuth Hannah Swensen in Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Movie, ET reports. Mathison returns as Hannah’s husband-to-be Detective Mike Kingston. Chesapeake Shores’ Barbara Niven and Gabriel Hogan will also reprise their roles as Hannah’s mother Delores Swensen and Norman, respectively.

The first Hannah Swensen mystery, Sweet Revenge, aired in August 2021. However, the Hannah Swensen character had previously appeared in the Hallmark mysteries series Murder, She Baked. Five movies in that series, starting with Murder She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery, aired between 2015 and 2017.

What is the new Hannah Swensen movie about?

The upcoming movie is based on Joanne Fluke’s 10th Hannah Swensen novel, Carrot Cake Murder, which was released in 2013. The movie revolves around the discovery of a skeleton in the rubble of a building that’s being renovated, which leads to the revelation that one Lake Eden citizen may not be who they claimed to be.

Hannah decides to investigate the case, much to Mike’s dismay. As she tries to uncover the victim’s identity, she turns to her mother to help bring a killer to justice and discover the truth.

The new Hallmark mystery movie is filming now

While Carrot Cake: A Hannah Swensen Mystery doesn’t yet have a premiere date, the movie’s cast is already at work on the new film.

“We’re back!! Huge thanks to you fans for your loyalty and support,” Niven shared on her Instagram Story. “You made it happen! We’re filming now … see you soon!”

Meanwhile, Sweeney recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap from a Hallmark project she is filming in Vancouver.

“First week back on set for 2023. Excited for a new year of fun projects to film and I’m so grateful for each and every opportunity,” she captioned the Feb. 18 post. “Can’t wait to get the latest movies on your screens. More to come”

“The adventures of Hannah Swensen have long been a favorite among our viewers and we’re thrilled to bring them a new mystery they can try to solve at home along with Hannah,” Elizabeth Yost, senior vice president of development at Hallmark Media told ET. “Being able to reunite Alison Sweeney, Cameron Mathison, and Barbara Niven for this latest installment makes it even sweeter.”

Want to catch up on the Hannah Swensen mysteries before the new movie premieres? Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery and all five Murder, She Baked movies are currently streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

