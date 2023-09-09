Guest judges were much more common in the early days of 'So You Think You Can Dance,' which now includes 17 seasons.

So You Think You Can Dance has been a mainstay of Fox‘s reality show lineup since it debuted in 2005. The show has featured many entertainers as judges during its runtime, both full-time and as special guests. Given the longevity of So You Think You Can Dance, it can be hard to remember who has appeared on the show and when. Here is a full rundown of SYTYCD’s judges.

All of the guest judges on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

The format of So You Think You Can Dance has broadly stayed the same throughout each season. The panel comprises two to four permanent judges, with guest stars joining in occasionally. For callback episodes and season finales, the panel could rise to twice or more its normal size.

Here is a list of the guest judges who have appeared in each season of So You Think You Can Dance. As you can see, guests were much more common in the early days of the show:

Brian Friedman, dancer and choreographer (Seasons 1–3,)

Dan Karaty, dancer and choreographer (Seasons 1–4)

Shane Sparks, choreographer (Season 2,)

Adam Shankman, director, producer, writer, dancer, author, actor, and choreographer (Seasons 3–10)

Mia Michaels, choreographer (Seasons 1–7, )

Debbie Allen, choreographer (Seasons 3, 5–6,9)

Wade Robson, dancer and choreographer (Season 3)

Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo, choreographers (Season 4)

Lil C, dancer and choreographer (Seasons 4–9)

Toni Basil, singer, dancer, and choreographer (Seasons 4–5)

Mandy Moore, choreographer, dancer, and instructor (Seasons 4–17)

Tyce Diorio, dancer and choreographer (Seasons 5–6, 8–9)

Ellen DeGeneres, comedian, producer, and host (Season 5)

Kenny Ortega, filmmaker and choreographer (Season 7,9)

Stacey Tookey, dancer and choreographer (Season 7)

Robin Antin, dancer and choreographer (Season 8)

Megan Mullally, actor (Season 8)

Debbie Reynolds, actress and singer (Season 8)

Kristin Chenoweth, actor (Season 8)

Carmen Electra, model and entertainer (Season 8)

Travis Wall, dancer and choreographer (Season 8)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, actor (Seasons 8–10)

Sonya Tayeh, choreographer (Season 8)

Neil Patrick Harris, actor and host (Season 8)

Lady Gaga, musician and actor (Season 8)

Rob Marshall, director, producer, and choreographer (Seasons 8–9)

Christina Applegate, actress (Seasons 8–9, 11)

Katie Holmes, actor (Season 8)

Zooey Deschanel, actor and singer (season 9)

Benjamin Milliepied, dancer and choreographer (season 9)

Minnie Driver, actress (Season 10)

Wayne Brady, actor and host (Season 10)

Lil Buck, dancer (Season 11)

Jenna Dewan, actress and dancer (Season 11)

Misty Copeland, ballet dancer (Season 11)

Billy Porter, actor and singer (Season 11)

Jenna Elfman, actress (Season 11)

Fabrice Calmels, ballet dancer (Season 11)

All of the permanent judges on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Here are all of So You Think You Can Dance’s permanent judges, according to Us Magazine:

Nigel Lythgoe

Judge for: Seasons 1–16

Nigel Lythgoe co-created the show with Simon Fuller and was a part of the judges’ panel from the very first episode through the first 16 seasons. The former director and producer announced his surprising departure from the show in March 2022, saying on Twitter that he was not “asked to be on the judging panel” for Season 17.

Mary Murphy

Judge for: Seasons 1–6, 8–11, 14–16

Mary Murphy, a ballroom dance champion and choreographer, was another So You Think You Can Dance regular in the earliest stages, initially as a guest. She missed Season 7 due to a battle with thyroid cancer before returning to the program a year later.

Adam Shankman

Judge for: Seasons 6–7

Adam Shankman also guest judged on a consistent basis before becoming a permanent part of the cast for two seasons. His exit after Season 7 was not explained.

Mia Michaels

Judge for: Season 7

Mia Michaels choreographed for So You Think You Can Dance and appeared as a guest judge before joining the full-time cast for Season 7. She moved on to explore other career opportunities.

Paula Abdul

Judge for: Seasons 12–13

The former pop star and American Idol judge reprised her latter role for So You Think You Can Dance. Paula Abdul was also performing with New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men during their Total Package Tour while she was on the show. A cramped summer schedule likely contributed to her eventual exit.

Jason Derulo

Judge for: Seasons 12–13

The R&B/pop singer was part of SYTYCD for two years before exiting. Jason Derulo returned briefly for the 300th episode to express pride about being a part of the show’s legacy.

Maddie Ziegler

Judge for: Season 13

The Dance Moms alum and star of Sia music videos, Maddie Ziegler was a judge for a single season of SYTYCD: The Next Generation, helping to guide dancers under the age of 18.

Vanessa Hudgens

Judge for: Seasons 14–15

Vanessa Hudgens joined So You Think You Can Dance for two seasons before leaving to continue pursuing her acting career.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Judge for: Season 15, Season 17

The dancer and TV personality first appeared on So You Think You Can Dance as a contestant before becoming a guest judge. Stephen Boss was a permanent panel member for two years before dying by suicide in 2022. He was 40 years old.

Laurieann Gibson

Judge for: Season 16

The Canadian choreographer judged Season 16 of SYTYCD and was set to return for Season 17 before the pandemic shut production down. Producers later went in a different direction.

Dominic ‘D-Trix’ Sandoval

Judge for: Season 16

Another former contestant, Dominic Sandoval was also a judge during the 2019 season before COVID-19 changed everything.

JoJo Siwa, Matthew Morrison, and Leah Remini

Judges for: Season 17

JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison were judges alongside Boss for the 17th season of So You Think You Can Dance. Whether there is a Season 18 of the show remains to be seen, but if there is, we know Morrison won’t be a part of it.

The former Glee star was dismissed after allegations of inappropriate texts with one of the contestants. Morrison denies any wrongdoing. Remini was brought in to replace him.

‘So You Think You Can Dance’ 2023: Will the show be renewed for Season 18?

According to TV Series Finale, the viewership for Season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance was significantly lower than the previous season. The show averaged a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.55 million viewers. These numbers are 38% lower in the demo and 24% in viewership for live and same-day ratings compared to season 16 of the show.

Discerning the value of TV ratings in a post-streaming era is hard, but the signs are not good for SYTYCD, even accounting for the three-year COVID-induced break from the previous season. Still, the show has a chance of renewal for two reasons. First: its pedigree on Fox. Second: the possible need for more reality TV due to the SAG and WGA strikes in Hollywood.

Fans of So You Think You Can Dance will have to wait and see how the network decides to proceed.