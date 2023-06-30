The competition intensified in the latest episode of 'Alone,' which saw two survivalists tap out after just over 20 days in the wild.

Winter is settling in on the shores of Reindeer Lake in Northern Saskatchewan, and the challenging conditions are proving to be too much for some people on this season of the survival reality series Alone. Four episodes into season 10, and the number of contestants is down by nearly half as everyone struggles against the elements and fights to find enough food to sustain themselves.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Alone Season 10 Episode 4.]

Which ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast members have tapped out so far?

‘Alone’ Season 10 cast | History Channel

Alone Season 10 began with a group of 10 seasoned survivalists, all of whom believed that had what it took to outlast the competition and take home the show’s $500,000 prize. But even the most skilled cast members can stumble due to unexpected twists and the ripple effects of poor decisions.

The first person to tap out was 59-year-old pilot Lee Ray DeWilde. While he had early success with fishing, he struggled to get enough food to sustain himself while building a large log cabin. He went home on day 18 due to starvation. A lack of food also took out Ann Rosequist, a 56-year-old off-the-grid organic farmer. She tapped on day 19.

In episode 4, two more Alone contestants tapped out. Luke Olsen, a 39-year-old from Hawaii and the son of well-known survivalist Larry Dean Olsen, came down with a nasty gastrointestinal illness. Then, an encounter with a mama bear and her cub had him thinking about his own son. On day 20, he realized it was time to go. But he didn’t see his exit as a failure. His time in the wild helped him to finish mourning his late dad and prepared him to pass on the survival skills his dad taught him to his own son.

Jodi Rose, a 45-year-old from Wyoming, also went home in episode 4. She tapped on day 22. Surviving primarily on a diet of berries, spruce bark, and other plants, Jodi had lost 27 pounds in just over three weeks as she expended substantial energy building a snug log cabin. A lack of food began to wear her down, as did worries about her family, particularly her sick mother.

“It was a huge responsibility that I left at home. And I thought I’d be OK with that,” she said. “But it’s been a constant internal battle … family, that’s the most important thing.”

These ‘Alone’ Season 10 cast members are still in the game

Cade Cole of ‘Alone’ Season 10 | History Channel

After Luke and Jodi’s tap outs, six Alone Season 10 cast members remain. They are:

Alan Tenta, 52, a teacher from Columbia Valley, British Columbia.

Cade Cole, 28, a passionate conservationist and expert hunter/tracker from Crowheart, Wyoming.

Wyatt Black, 50, a lifelong outdoorsman and avid trapper from Bracebridge, Ontario.

Melanie Sawyer, 54, a former model who now lives off-the-grid in upstate New York with her fiancé.

Mikey Helton, 31, who is from Rome, Georgia, and hopes to use the Alone prize money to care for his autistic son.

Tarcisio “Taz” Ramos Dos Santos, 35, who was born and raised in Brazil, where he lived mostly without running water or electricity.

Will any of the remaining half-dozen contestants tap out next week? A teaser for the July 6 episode suggests Wyatt will struggle with fishing while Cade takes a big risk when he climbs a tree in pursuit of a squirrel.

New episodes of Alone air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on History Channel.

