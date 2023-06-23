Todd Hoffman spoke about how his faith drives his reality TV career and why people keep tuning in to mining-focused shows like 'Hoffman Family Gold.'

The stakes are high in season 2 of the Discovery Channel reality series Hoffman Family Gold. Series star Todd Hoffman has put it all on the line financially in the hopes he’ll hit pay dirt at Alaska’s Mammoth Valley Mine. But simmering father-son conflicts, weather challenges, and other hurdles could stand in the way of his goal of mining 1,000 ounces of gold.

In the season premiere, which aired June 16, Todd’s son Hunter Hoffman approached his dad about running his own wash plant, arguing that the move would increase the odds they’d hit their 1,000-ounce target. Hunter’s desire to strike out on his own – and his willingness to go toe-to-toe with his dad when they disagree – sets the stage for some serious clashes to come. But it’s not all about the family drama, Hoffman assured Showbiz Cheat Sheet in an interview.

“We had a little bit of a dust-up [in episode 1] and it’s probably going to continue for a little bit before it gets better,” he said. “But once we get going, then you start to see a lot more gold. It’s a great season. If you haven’t followed us before, it’s going to hook you in.”

Todd Hoffman on why he hasn’t given up on reality TV

Hoffman rose to fame with Gold Rush, a show he created and which premiered in 2010 on Discovery. He left that series in 2018 but returned to the network last year with Hoffman Family Gold, on which he’s an executive producer. But despite his years of experience in both mining and on reality TV, laying his life out for public consumption hasn’t necessarily gotten any easier, either personally or financially.

“It’s super stressful because you have bills, like actual real bills,” he said of what’s at stake in season 2. “Discovery kicks you a little bit of money, but it’s not what people think. It’s not like a movie where we’re all getting rich.”

“So you have those bills, and then you have your interpersonal relationships with your family and your employees,” he added. “And then on top of that, you have the whole idea of hanging your dirty laundry out for everybody to see. So it can be stressful if you don’t have a good support structure around you.”

Given the challenges that come with doing the show, why keep filming?

“My main goal is to encourage people in their faith,” Hoffman, who is a Christian, explained. Over the last few years, he’s seen firsthand many people struggle with drug addiction, depression, and other challenges. By sharing his faith on Hoffman Family Gold, he hopes to show people that there is a path forward out of those dark places.

“If I’m on TV, I feel like I’m called to do my best to put out there my conservative family values and my faith,” he said. “And how I deal with these struggles is because I have a faith in Christ. And so that is my motivation.”

Mining is a bigger part of people’s lives than many people realize

‘Hoffman Family Gold’ | Discovery

Hoffman Family Gold offers viewers a peek at a world most will never experience for themselves. But the work Hoffman and his crew do has a far greater reach than many realize.

“Mining is such a big part of our lives,” he said. Gold and other metals are integral components of phones, car batteries, and other aspects of daily life. And mining is a key part of the U.S. economy.

“It’s really cool being a part of a show that actually shows people how important mining really is if we’re going to survive as a country,” Hoffman said. “Because we will not survive if we do not mine.”

There might be an educational element to Hoffman Family Gold. But something else is driving viewers to keep tuning in to it and other programs about gold mining (In addition to Gold Rush and Hoffman Family Gold, there’s Bering Sea Gold, Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, and Aussie Gold Hunters, among others.) For Hoffman, the enduring appeal of a show like his isn’t hard to understand.

“It’s the treasure hunt,” he said. “Down deep inside, everybody wants to crack open a beer and go on an adventure. This is what I offer people. You’re probably not going to be able to afford to go out and do the crazy stuff I do. But I have a seat at the table for you. You can crack open a beer and go on this adventure with me and I’m just dumb enough to go out there and do it and let somebody film it.”

New episodes of Hoffman Family Gold air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Episodes also stream on discovery+ and Max.

