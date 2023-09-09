What is Amanda Bynes up to in 2023? Here's what to know about the former Nickelodeon child star who rose to fame in the '90s.

Nickelodeon fans know Amanda Bynes for her ’90s roles in All That, The Amanda Show, and What I Like About You. As a child star in film and TV, Bynes had everything going for her. But after bizarrely announcing the end of her acting career in her early 20s, fans who once loved Bynes became worried over her behavior. So, where is Amanda Bynes now in 2023?

Where is Amanda Bynes in 2023? She seeks mental health treatment

Amanda Bynes was once a household name on Nickelodeon, but the child star fell on hard times starting in 2012. At just 24 years old, she announced the end of her career in a series of offputting tweets. “Being an actress isn’t as fun as it may seem,” she wrote. “I know 24 is a young age to retire, but you heard it here first: I’ve retired.” She then went on to have legal troubles that made headlines, and she sought help for her mental health.

So, where is Bynes now in 2023? As of August 2023, Bynes appears to be seeking mental health treatment from an Orange County, California facility. She was spotted in Orange County for the first time in August after checking into the facility in July 2023. Bynes reportedly also moved into the minimal supervision group, allowing her to leave the facility by herself during certain hours.

Sources told TMZ that while Bynes isn’t under severe supervision, she hopes to continue her stay at the mental health facility. She reportedly likes the medical staff, therapists, and other patients.

Bynes made headlines in March 2023 after she was seen naked roaming the streets of Los Angeles. Her car was towed in Long Beach, California, 40 miles from her home four days before she was found. Following the event, she was placed on psychiatric hold. “Those around her are already formulating a plan to make sure she stays on the right path,” a report stated, according to Page Six. Previously, Bynes received a bipolar disorder diagnosis.

In July 2023, Bynes checked herself out of another mental health facility in July 2023 after just two weeks. Bynes reportedly called the police on herself on June 17, 2023, stating she was a threat to herself. A mental health specialist determined that Bynes needed psychiatric help.

Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan | Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Her ex-fiancé said she was ‘off her meds’ before her mental health episode in March 2023

Amanda Bynes’ ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, commented on her mental health. After Bynes was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in March 2023, he told Page Six that she was “off her meds” then.

“She got off her meds, and she’s still off her meds,” he said. “She’s wild.”

Michael proposed to Bynes in February 2020, and she was reportedly “doing very well” and “looking forward” to moving in with Michael at the time. Unfortunately, the couple called their engagement off in July 2022. Before the breakup, Bynes accused Michael of not “taking his medications” and consuming “crack cocaine.”

“She tried to kick me out, but I left to get my own place,” Michael shared with Page Six. “I moved home and established boundaries.”

Michael said he and Bynes broke up three weeks before her March 2023 incident involving roaming the streets of LA. Michael claimed Bynes disappeared for several days and returned home with another man. The behavior surprised Michael, as before this, Bynes seemed happy and focused on her nail care business.

Amanda Bynes said she was attending cosmetology school in 2022

Amanda Bynes made recent career moves as of 2022. While she stepped away from her acting career, she told her Instagram followers that she intended to become a nail artist after finishing cosmetology school.

“In cosmetology college to become a manicurist!” she wrote on Instagram in October 2022, according to E! News.

Bynes told E! News about her future plans in April 2022 after her conservatorship ended in March 2022. “I am continuing with my Bachelor’s Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development,” she shared. “I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.