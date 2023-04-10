‘American Idol’ 2023 Spoilers: Contestant Trio Rumored to End Showstoppers Night 2

ABC’s American Idol Season 21 continues on with the second night of Showstopper Week. Hollywood Week whittled the contestants down to the top 55 for Showstoppers, and the singers are giving it their all to hopefully move on to the semifinals. According to American Idol 2023 spoilers, there’s a surprise trio of singers who perform together on the second night of Showstoppers.

[Spoiler alert: American Idol 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the Showstopper rounds.]

‘American Idol’ 2023 contestants Matt Wilson, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough | ABC/Eric McCandless

‘American Idol’ Season 21 Showstoppers continue on April 10, 2023

The Showstoppers are the last stop before the semifinals, and the contestants feel the heat. The first night of American Idol Season 21 Showstoppers featured Adin Boyer, Kaylin Hedges, Michael Williams, Fire Willmore, Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Warren Peay, Tyson Venegas, Zachariah Smith, Nutsa Buzaladze, Wé McDonald, and Kaeyra singing solos. But a surprise ending threw PJAE and Malik Heard for a loop. The friends ended up singing together in a duet.

The second night of Showstoppers brings more singers to the stage. Photos of the night show Trey Louis, Preston Duffee, Olivia Soli, Oliver Steele, Nailyah Serenity, Mikenley Brown, Matt Wilson, Marybeth Byrd, Mariah Faith, Kya Monee, Iam Tongi, Hannah Nicolaisen, Emma Busse, Elise Kristine, Elijah McCormick, Dawson Wayne, Colin Stough, Caroline Kole, and Cam Amen perform. Though it’s unclear if these singers perform solos. Many of the photos show the performers in duets.

‘American Idol’ 2023 spoilers: A trio is rumored to end Showstopper Week

The biggest twist slash shock slash OMG of the season happens TONIGHT on #IDOL! Y'all ready? pic.twitter.com/FuseULlPuI — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) April 10, 2023

According to American Idol 2023 spoilers from Mjsbigblog, the second night of Showstopper Week may feature several duets. The photos show several singers sitting next to each other, including Austin Markham and Dawson Wayne as well as Elise Kristine and Olivia Soli. Additional rumors suggest the second round of Showstoppers will see a trio. That trio includes Matt Wilson, Iam Tongi, and Colin Stough.

Matt wowed the judges from the beginning. “You have a purity and a believability,” Lionel Richie told the 21-year-old after the initial audition. “I just love the fact that it’s genuine. I must say, I love your presentation. The sky’s the limit, my friend.”

Iam is a high school student who impressed the judges with his version of “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” As soon as he hit his first note, Richie knew he was in.

Colin brings the country into the 2023 competition. The 18-year-old Mississippi native received three outstanding “yes” votes from the judges following his initial audition.

Matt, Iam, and Colin all have different styles, so it’ll be interesting to see what kind of trio they create.

The top 26 move forward to Hawaii

West coast, your turn to see who stops the show! #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/LcIGzvBqPN — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 10, 2023

According to American Idol 2023 spoilers, the top 24 singers are actually the top 26. The judges allegedly add two more singers into the mix. The top 26 then head to Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii after Showstopper Week for the semifinals. While in Hawaii, each singer will belt it out on the beach for an audience, and America finally gets the chance to vote for their favorites.

The spoilers also note Iam Tongi, Colin Stough, and Matt Wilson all make it into the top 26 singers. If they sing together as a trio, fans can expect great things.

American Idol Season 21 airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.