‘American Idol’: A Former Contestant Is Suing the Show: Everything We Know

As season 21 of American Idol approaches, a former contestant is suing the ABC reality series. Here’s why Normandy Vamos, a contestant whose audition went viral, filed a lawsuit against the singing competition show.

(L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest | Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content

Season 20 contestant Normandy Vamos’ ‘American Idol’ audition went viral

American Idol season 20 contestant Normandy Vamos’ audition went viral for the extreme contrast between her high-pitched speaking voice and low-pitched singing voice.

After the contestant introduced herself, she launched into “Proud Mary.” The stark difference between her speaking and singing vocals caused judge Katy Perry to jump out of her seat and exclaim, “F*** this job, I’m outta here!” Vamos also performed “Set Fire to the Rain” after encouragement from the judges.

“I love the character of you,” said judge Lionel Richie when the contestant finished her audition. “Now, when you open your mouth and start singing, I have to start critiquing in terms of an artist.”

“I can’t imagine some of the challenges you’ve been through with people questioning your voice,” said judge Luke Bryan. “But, you know what, it doesn’t matter if you have fireworks shooting out of the back of your head 24/7. When you start singing, and you sing great, then we have to really be interested, and we really have to figure out your place in this world of entertainment.

The judges voted unanimously to take Vamos to the next round, and a YouTube video showing Vamos’ audition has over 1.2 million views. The former contestant has since filed a lawsuit against American Idol.

Why former contestant Normandy Vamos is suing ‘American Idol’

Normandy Vamos is suing American Idol as part of a wage and hour class action lawsuit. The season 20 contestant claimed that she and others should have been compensated for the time they spent waiting to audition for the show. Vamos also said she was treated as a “laughingstock” during her audition.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, names ABC and the production companies behind the show. It states that Vamos and other season 20 contestants were asked to stay at an LA hotel and be available for up to 15 hours a day without pay.

Vamos also claimed that American Idol producers “instructed her how to appear and sound,” including directing her to bring the carrot-shaped purse Katy Perry told her to put away during the audition. She said they also told her to use the high-pitched speaking voice that contrasted with her low-pitched singing voice.

“Reality TV isn’t always real,” Vamos claimed in a statement (per Fox News). “There’s a lot that happens behind the scenes. Myself and hundreds of people worked about a week with no pay. I think a lot of reality TV participants aren’t aware that they have rights.”

A new season of the reality singing competition show premieres on Feb. 19

The outcome of former contestant Normandy Vamos’ lawsuit is yet to be determined, but American Idol continues on. Promotional videos and images for the upcoming season 21 tease a Las Vegas theme.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan will return as judges, with Ryan Seacrest reprising his role as host.

The season premieres on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC. Episodes will become available on Hulu the next day.