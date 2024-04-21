Was 'The Bachelor' star Juan Pablo Galavis flirting with Katy Perry on 'American Idol' Season 22? Here's what he said about the exchange.

ABC’s American Idol Season 22 brings impressive, talented stars to the stage — and fans didn’t expect to see Juan Pablo Galavis’ daughter audition. Fans know Juan Pablo for his time on ABC’s The Bachelor, and fans noticed his flirty exchange with judge Katy Perry. Here’s what Juan Pablo said about their exchange seen on the show.

‘The Bachelor’ star Juan Pablo Galavis explained his flirty exchange with Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

American Idol Season 22 judge Katy Perry is happily engaged to Orlando Bloom. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get her flirt on from time to time. The Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis’ daughter, Camila Galavis, auditioned for season 22, and fans noticed the reality stars’ connection.

Camila told Perry who her father was during her audition.

“Did your dad meet someone on the show?” Perry questioned.

“Yeah, but they broke up,” Camila said.

“So, he’s single?” Perry asked. Camila verified yes.

“He’s dreamy,” Luke Bryan added.

When Juan Pablo entered the room to shake the judges’ hands, Perry immediately asked him about his relationship status. “You’re single?” she said.

“You too?” he flirted back.

Juan Pablo spoke to The Sun about the situation. “I liked them all,” he said. “[I] met Luke in 2014 at NASCAR, and it was great seeing him again.”

As for his flirty exchange with Perry, “Everybody knows she is engaged to Orlando Bloom,” he said. “She is great, and I just joke around with her and the other judges.”

Fans accused Katy Perry of flirting with co-star Luke Bryan in the past

American Idol judge Katy Perry has been accused of being overly flirtatious in the past. Not only have fans noticed that she occasionally flirts with contestants, but viewers noticed the close relationship she appears to have with fellow judge Luke Bryan.

“People say that if they were single, they’d make a great couple,” a source told The Star magazine, according to Hot Country 92.5. “They do flirt and kid each other, and it’s obvious there’s chemistry there. Perry trusts Luke because he’s a solid guy with a heart of gold. He thinks the world of Perry. There’s a vulnerability to Katy that makes him very protective of her.”

In 2018, Perry ran into trouble when she kissed a contestant. Benjamin Glaze, 19, auditioned for American Idol when he told the judges he had never kissed a girl. Perry asked him to come over and kiss her on the cheek. At the last second, she turned her head and kissed him on the lips.

“I was raised in a conservative family, and I was uncomfortable immediately,” Glaze told The New York Times. “I wanted my first kiss to be special.”

Orlando Bloom said his relationship with the ‘American Idol’ star can get ‘really challenging’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019, and they have a daughter together. While the celebrity couple has yet to tie the knot, there are no signs of them splitting up in the future. However, Bloom admitted that he and Perry have “really challenging” moments in their relationship.

“We’re in two very different pools,” Bloom told Flaunt Magazine. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes, things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

