Amy Adams Once Had a Dark Moment When She Wanted to Compete With Other Girls in Los Angeles

Actor Amy Adams’ roles in movies like June Bug and Enchanted helped catapult her to superstardom. But back before her rise to the top, Adams felt she had to keep up with other women in Hollywood to claim her spot.

Amy Adams never felt more beautiful than when she was pregnant

Amy Adams | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Adams has never been the type of celebrity to concern herself too much with dieting and maintaining a perfect body. Although some celebrities obsess over such issues, Adams admired the kinds of stars who didn’t focus on those traits.

“Some of these actresses or public personas who are very public about their disciplined diets, more power to them. I just don’t see the point. Do you know, the people I love as actresses, I’ve never, ever sought out pictures of them to see what they look like in a swimsuit,” Adams once told Allure in 2013.

Adams had even less concerns over her body after giving birth to her daughter in 2010. She shares her child with longtime lover Darren Le Gallo, and gained even more perspective on life during her pregnancy.

“I never felt more beautiful than when I was pregnant… because it wasn’t about me,” she once told InStyle (via Digital Spy). “The whole purpose of my body was no longer to fit into a sample size. It was to nurture another being. So I always felt great, no matter what I was wearing.”

Amy Adams had a dark moment when she wanted to compete with other girls in Los Angeles

There was a moment when the comfort Adams had with herself and her appearance wavered a bit. When she first moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, she couldn’t believe how good-looking everyone was. This made the Arrival star wonder how her own physical features measured up against the potential competition.

“Once I moved to LA, there was a dark moment of trying to keep up with the girls I thought were pretty,” she said in a 2011 interview with The Guardian. “Until I realized that’s the stupidest thing you can do because people are so pretty in LA! It’s not even about the actresses, it’s the girl waiting on you at Starbucks. You’re like, what? Do you really look like that at six o’clock in the morning?”

In the end, Adams figured she was better off investing her energies elsewhere to achieve her goals.

“So I took guidance from some really great people who said: ‘Amy, you can make a decision right now to be the person who struggles to be the pretty woman in every film. Or you can be an actress.’ So I said – ‘OK. I get it. I’m not really cut out to play the most beautiful creature on earth,'” she remembered.

Amy Adams once shared she enjoyed not being noticed

Many performers might thrive in the spotlight and the attention that comes with it. But Adams doesn’t mind being overlooked whenever she’s in a room. This is partially due to the insecurities the Sharp Objects star experiences from time to time.

“Being an actress hasn’t made me insecure. I was insecure long before I declared I was an actress. I like not being noticed. It has been a struggle because I love performing, but if I’m in a group of people and someone has a bigger personality I’m like ‘Go ahead, and have fun! It looks like a lotta work,'” she told Elle in 2013.