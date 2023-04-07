‘And Just Like That’: Carrie Will Still Be Texting Samantha in Season 2

And Just Like That is expected to return to HBO Max for a second season this year. Now in their 50s, the series follows the same beloved characters from Sex and the City. In season 1, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) dealt with the death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth). Charlotte (Kristin Davis) dealt with motherhood, and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) confronted her failed marriage and her sexuality. However, Samatha (Kim Cattrall) was not in the series.

However, Samantha and Carrie will still be texting in season 2.

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in ‘Sex and the City’ | HBO

Kim Cattrall did not reprise her role as Samantha in ‘And Just Like That’

After pulling out of the third Sex and the City film, Cattrall has no interest in returning to the series in the And Just Like That reboot. In 2019, she told fans that she was done playing Samantha Jones.

“It’s a no from me,” Cattrall said in 2019 via Town and Country. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.” The actor hasn’t said anything else about her decision to not return other than ask fans to respect her choice.

However, for years, rumors have swirled that there have been a tense feud between the actor and Parker. In 2017, Cattrall hinted at this feud during an interview with Piers Morgan. She said via The Daily Mail,

It's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva, And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.

Carrie will still be texting Samantha in Season 2

Though Cattrall is not involved in And Just Like That, the character of Samantha is still very present. Though Carrie and Samanta are reportedly somewhat estranged, Samatha did send flowers following Big’s (Chris Noth) death. In the season 1 finale, Carrie reveals that she met with Samatha for lunch to discuss things.

It appears that their texting relationship will continue into the second season of the series. And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety that the pair would still be texting.

Inside Carrie and Samantha’s relationship in ‘And Just Like That’

Interestingly enough, when Samantha left New York City for Paris in the series, she kept in touch with Miranda and Charlotte but not Carrie. Still, the writer was desperate to reconnect with her publicist friend on the show.

Now King is giving some insight into what the character discussed off-screen. “It’s very funny, because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” he told Variety. “So, I think there was some Champagne. I think there was a grownup back and forth, and a love affair that they realized that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved. Once Carrie let go of an old, old love, one of her current loves came back in.”