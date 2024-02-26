Anne Hathaway had one of the best looks of the night at the Independent Spirit Awards. Here are all the details on her sequined jumpsuit.

On Sunday, Anne Hathaway was one of many celebrity attendees at the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles. Hathaway was up for a Best Supporting Performance award for her role in Eileen. Though the actor did not take home a trophy, her sequined, 70s-inspired pantsuit was a showstopper and one of the best looks of the night.

Hathaway wore a white-sequined Valentino jumpsuit with crystal beading. The wide-legged silhouette gave the look a chic, retro feel.

Anne Hathaway | Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Hathaway matched her accessories to her pantsuit, wearing diamond earrings and silvery-white sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She walked the blue carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards in a pair of metallic silver heels. Hathaway also took time on the carpet to show off the fact that the pantsuit had pockets.

Anne Hathaway | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hathaway topped off the monochromatic look with three large silver rings, metallic nail polish, and a delicate silver bracelet.

Andrew Scott and Anne Hathaway | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Outside the venue, Hathaway spent time with some of her fellow nominees. She posed with Andrew Scott, who also went for a eye-catching monochromatic yellow look and sunglasses. He received a nomination for Best Lead Performance for his performance in All of Us Strangers.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Anne Hathaway | Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Hathaway also met The Holdovers‘ Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who wore a burgundy trench coat. Randolph was another one of the nominees in the Best Supporting Performance category, and she took home the prize.

Michelle Williams, Pamela Koffler, and Anne Hathaway | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for FIJI Water

Once inside, Hathaway topped off her look with an oversized white blazer. While she did not win big that night, this has been a busy awards season for Hathaway. The night before, she reunited with her The Devil Wears Prada costars, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep, at the SAG Awards to present the award for Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Meryl was the one who said, ‘Do you think you can make it to the SAG Awards?’ and I was like, ‘I’ll do anything to be there,” she said on the red carpet (via W Magazine).

Later this year, Hathaway will star in the thriller Mothers’ Instinct alongside Jessica Chastain and The Idea of You with Nicholas Galitzine. If her outfit at the Independent Spirit Awards is any indication, we can look forward to seeing Hathaway stun on several more red carpets this year.