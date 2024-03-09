Anne Hathaway revealed what her and her husband's tattoos are constant reminders of, and it isn't only about their marriage.

Actor Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have both been spotted wearing similar tattoos. Not too long ago, Hathaway revealed the secret meaning behind them, and it might be different than what some might think.

The meaning behind Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman’s tattoos

Adam Schulman and Anne Hathaway | Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Hathaway opened up about her and her husband’s similar tattoos not too long ago. The actor showed audiences the M marking on her wrist on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. She asserted that the tattoos weren’t only meant to symbolize their marriage. They were meant to symbolize their individuality as well.

“We have this thing, it’s actually a tattoo, and the idea is that individually we’re whole but together we’re more,” Hathaway said.

The tattoos expressed their shared ideal that although they improve each other, that doesn’t mean they complete each other.

“And so I think it’s just that thing [where] I don’t expect him to complete me and he doesn’t expect me to complete him,” she said. “I’m my own person. He’s his own person and we choose to be together because we believe we make each other better. And this union is something we both want to participate in.”

Anne Hathaway met Adam Shulman at the worse time

Hathaway confided that she fell for Shulman not too long after meeting him. In a 2013 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she revealed that she met her husband at the Palm Spring Festival in 2008. The two would marry four years later, even though the timing of their meeting was all wrong.

‘Um… I’ve never really talked about this,” she said. “But I was just very honest with him. I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life. I also knew that I couldn’t have met him at a worse time… I took my trust out for a ridiculous joyride with him. [I told him,] ‘I believe, because I need to believe, that what just happened to me was the exception and not the rule, and that people are good and you are a good person, because I feel it. And so I am not in a good place right now, but I’m going with this.’ And he has never hurt me.”

Hathaway’s experience with Shulman also allowed her to heal in ways that surprised her. She found herself much more trusting and vulnerable of everyone around her, not just her partner.

“It was scary. But as the days wore on it kept on getting better and better. I found that the love I found for him made me more trusting of everyone, and the more I started to see who I had become. I had lost track of myself during those years and I actually started to see who I had become and that’s… that’s when things got tricky and ugly. Having to forgive myself,” she added.

Why Anne Hathaway had to ban Adam Shulman from this movie

Hathaway’s joy around Shulman started interfering with one of the actor’s most critically praised films. She portrayed an underprivileged factory worker in her Oscar-winning film Les Misérables, a role she had to be in a certain mind frame for. But Schulman was unintentionally knocking Hathaway off her game.

“He walks into a room, and I light up, I can’t help it,” she said. “A few days into it I said, ‘I’m having too much fun, I just want to play with you and I need to be really sad right now.'”