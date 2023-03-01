Another ‘Sister Wives’ Star Reaches 1 Million Followers on Instagram

Another Sister Wives star joins Christine Brown in the 1 million followers on Instagram club. After separating from her husband, Kody Brown, Janelle Brown has officially reached one million followers.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, Kody, and Robyn Brown of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ | Discovery Press/TLC

Christine and Janelle’s popularity skyrocketed after leaving Kody

Christine instantly became a fan favorite after being the first wife to leave her marriage to Kody. After announcing her divorce on Sister Wives Season 16, the show’s popularity boosted along with her popularity. Many long-term Sister Wives viewers believe that Christine leaving her marriage actually saved the show from a slow death.

After Christine left Kody, it was only a matter of time before the other wives recognized how unhappy they were in their marriage with Kody. Janelle was the next wife to leave. In the finale of Sister Wives Season 18, Janelle announced that she’s officially separated from Kody after 29 years of marriage.

Janelle and Christine’s relationship was difficult when they were married to Kody. But after their divorce and separation, their relationship has grown to the point of being best friends. Sister Wives fans love watching their friendship bloom, and together their popularity has skyrocketed.

Janelle Brown becomes the second ‘Sister Wives’ star to reach 1 million followers on Instagram

Since Janelle’s separation from Kody, Sister Wives fans enjoy watching the free-spirited grandma lean into her new single life. The 53-year-old mom of six consistently posts about her adventures on her Instagram, which boasts 1 million followers.

Christine was the first Sister Wives to hit the 1 million follower mark after her divorce from Kody and currently has 1.1 million followers. Like Christine, Janelle also posts about her weight loss journey, her children, and her travels.

Many Sister Wives fans believe that Christine paved the way for Janelle to leave, giving her confidence to do so. And just months after Christine left, so did she. And like Christine, Janelle’s popularity has also grown exponentially since then.

How many Instagram followers do Meri Brown and Robyn Brown have?

In January 2023, Kody revealed via social media that he “terminated” his marriage to his first wife, Meri Brown, leaving him with one wife, Robyn Brown. However, it seems Meri’s divorce doesn’t have the same as the wives who chose to leave their marriage willingly. Meri has always been a polarizing Sister Wives character, which frustrated many viewers with her stubbornness about leaving Kody.

Currently, Meri is in third place in popularity with 832,000 followers. Meanwhile, Kody’s wife, Robyn, comes in fourth with a mere 231,000 followers. And unsurprisingly, Kody is the least famous Sister Wives star, with only 149,000.

It’s no surprise that Janelle is the second most popular Sister Wives star and the second cast member to reach 1 million followers. Sister Wives fans are eager to catch up with the Browns on season 18, predicted to air in late summer/early fall of 2023.