‘Are You the One?’ Dew Pineda Says Will Gagnon Frequently ‘Sexualized’ Her in the Villa

Are You the One? Season 9 castmates Dew Pineda and Will Gagnon were less than thrilled to find out they were perfect matches, as they seemingly didn’t see eye to eye. Following the finale, Dew clarified why she didn’t like Will.

Dew Pineda says Will Gagnon thought they were a perfect match because she ‘looks like Shakira’

As Are You the One? Season 9 neared its end; it became apparent that Dew Pineda and Will Gagnon were a perfect match. However, the two obviously didn’t like each other. The show didn’t detail their relationship, so it wasn’t clear why they weren’t getting along, but the contestants ended the series on a good note.

Following the season, they’ve continued their beef on social media. After the finale, Dew clarified why she didn’t like Will and explained why the two didn’t date when the show ended.

In a Notes app attached to a tweet captioned, “Am I still with Will?” the reality TV star started by noting she asked the matchmakers for someone who is “kind, nice, respectful, loyal, and funny,” lives a healthy lifestyle, and wants a steady relationship. However, she claimed Will frequently talked about the female contestants’ bodies and “sexualized” them, making her uneasy.

Additionally, she claimed he told her they were a perfect match because she has “big boobs, big butt,” and resembles pop star Shakira. According to her, Will began teasing her when she ignored his remarks. “All he did was antagonize me, start drama for camera time, and insult most women,” she continued. Dew ended her explanation by calling him a “misogynist” and noting that she refused to “compromise my values for a 25-year-old boy. I know my worth.”

Dew seemingly didn’t connect with anyone during ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

Dew wasn’t featured in the season much, as she didn’t develop a strong connection with anyone in the house. She sat with Clay Carey for the first match-up ceremony, but the blackout proved they weren’t a match, and she briefly moved on with Sam Khan before switching to Nathan Grant.

The two sat together for two match-up ceremonies. However, Dew thought her person could be Eduardo Dickson Jr. after it became evident that he wasn’t Jordanne Deveaux’s perfect match.

When the cast did a speed dating event in the house, Will and Dew finally talked, and both noted they were probably selected for each other, even though they didn’t see eye to eye.

The others tried to pair them up earlier, but Dew refused, insisting he wasn’t the person she asked the matchmakers for before entering the villa. During their final match-up ceremony, when she reluctantly partnered up with him, Dew claimed she only did it to win the game.

Will spent most of the season with Courtney Rowe

At the beginning of season 9, Will had his eye on Brooke Rachman and got annoyed when she immediately matched up with Leo Svete without giving him a chance.

Even though they were confirmed a non-perfect match at the first ceremony, Will and Brooke seemingly never hit it off. Instead, he developed a fling with Taylor Kelly, but the Truth Booth informed the house they weren’t a beam.

He moved on with Courtney Rowe, and they sat together at multiple ceremonies. However, his calling out Aqel Carson for playfully kissing Courtney backfired when Danielle Bonaparte revealed she and Will previously kissed on a date.

He tried to get in front of it by telling Courtney, but the news still upset her, and they moved on from each other. Will finally sat with Dew at the ninth ceremony, which ended with the cast winning $750,000.