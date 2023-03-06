‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Castmates CC and Taylor Claim Their Fight ‘Brought Us Closer Together’

Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 8 included castmates CC Cortez and Taylor Kelly getting into a yelling match. Following the season, they have seemed to make amends as they’ve claimed the fight brought them “closer” together.

CC Cortez and Taylor Kelly feel ‘closer’ after their fight in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

During Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 8, Taylor Kelly and Nathan Grant began hitting it off. While lying on the couch, she asked him to cuddle in bed, and he agreed. However, he requested CC Cortez come with him first. The two were lying together when Taylor noticed and told CC she was “everywhere.”

It got heated when CC shot back that Taylor previously thought several people had the potential for her perfect match. She called CC a “leech” because she believes her castmates attach to anyone who gives her attention, and the ladies came face-to-face until others pulled them apart.

It got heated again when Taylor overheard CC telling her to “pick a struggle.” However, they eventually made amends as they apologized to each other at the match-up ceremony.

Following the episode, CC responded to someone on Twitter about the fight, noting it “brought us closer.” Additionally, Taylor tweeted about it a few times, admitting similar personalities tend to “butt heads.” CC has since deactivated her Twitter account.

Taylor also butt heads with Danielle Bonaparte

Earlier in the season, Taylor got into an argument with Danielle Bonaparte. She told Eduardo Dickson Jr. that the gossiping in the house bothered her.

According to Taylor, she wanted the others to give her space to stay herself as she says she does the same. Danielle overheard Taylor from across the pool and got annoyed.

She asked her castmate to quiet down and suggested Taylor eat breakfast, crediting the irritability to hunger. Taylor then approached Danielle and said she wanted to be herself, which Danielle claimed was “a lot.” She later got upset when others told her she came across as “arrogant.”

Other than the disagreements, she has focused on finding her perfect match. She had her eyes on Will Gagnon, but the Truth Booth proved them not a match, so Taylor has since moved on to Sam Khan and Clay Carey.

CC currently thinks Mikey Owusu is her perfect match

CC has also focused on finding her perfect match, initially believing it was Brendan Mosca. However, the blackout proved her wrong.

After separating, she didn’t have the best date with Leo Svete, who privately told her he wasted it on her.

CC began sitting with Clay at a couple of match-up ceremonies and thought they could be a perfect match, even though she didn’t feel their connection romantically.

When she hooked up with Mikey Owusu before their date, it upset him, ultimately ruining the short getaway. She has since sat with Mikey at the past four ceremonies, although the number of beams indicates they aren’t a perfect match.