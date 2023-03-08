‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 Math Confirms 3 Perfect Matches After Episode 9

The pressure is on for the Are You the One? Season 9 cast to win the $750,000. Through seven matchup ceremonies, the highest number of beams they have gotten is six out of a possible 11. The clock is ticking for the contestants, but outside of the villa, it’s much easier to determine which couples are perfect matches. Fans use math to identify the pairs, and after the truth booth and matchup ceremony in episode 9, we know three more confirmed perfect matches.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 9, “Kiss and Tell.”]

Danielle Bonaparte and Leo Svete | Photo: Gerardo Valido/MTV Entertainment

Taylor and Clay are a perfect match in ‘Are You the One?’ Season 9

Taylor Kelly has worked hard to find her partner in Are You the One? Season 9. She entered two truth booths, one with Nathan Grant and the other with Will Gagnon, just to see “Not a Match” on the screen. However, her luck turned around in episode 9.

At the beginning of the hour, Taylor and Clay Carey were contemplating the idea that they were a perfect match. They got along great, and they both saw qualities in the other person they needed in a partner. Taylor later won the challenge and picked Clay to go on a date with her.

Back at the villa, the other singles had to pick between sending Taylor and Clay or Eduardo Dickson Jr. and Jordanne Deveaux to the truth booth. Ultimately, they voted for Taylor and Clay, and the couple made the trek to the promised land.

The truth booth revealed that Taylor and Clay were a perfect match in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 9 and the house celebrated the victory.

YOU get a kiss on the cheek. YOU get a kiss on the cheek. EVERYBODY gets a kiss on the cheek. ? episode 9 of #ayto is now streaming on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/yJNNahQhIt — #AYTO (@AREUTHE1) March 8, 2023

Who sat next to one another during the eighth matchup ceremony?

Going into the eighth matchup ceremony in Are You the One? Season 9, the cast already had four confirmed perfect matches — Brendan Mosca and Julia-Ruth Smith, Ollie Andersen and Brooke Rachman, Samuel Khan and Mijntje Lupgens, and Taylor and Clay. So they needed seven more beams to win the $750,000 prize.

It was the women’s turn to pick their matches, and they were:

Jordanne and Eduardo

Courtney Rowe and Hamudi Hasoon

Danielle Bonaparte and Nathan

Dew Pineda and Mikey Owusu

Roz Odujebe and Leo

CC Cortez and Will

Anissa Aguilar and Aqel Carson

Unfortunately, the contestants only got two more beams in Are You the One? Season 9 Episode 9. So like episode 8, the cast only had six beams at their latest matchup ceremony.

‘Are You the One?’ Season 9 math reveals which cast members are a perfect match

Even though the Are You the One? Season 9 cast didn’t make much progress in episode 9, their efforts gave one fan enough information to verify three perfect matches. They run a Are You the One? math blog, where they use an algorithm that factors in the truth booths and matchup ceremonies to unravel the mystery pairs.

Following the eighth matchup ceremony, the math revealed that Aqel and Anissa, Eduardo and Courtney, and Hamudi and Danielle are perfect matches.

Meanwhile, Leo’s match is either CC or Roz; Mikey’s is Dew or Jordanne; Nathan’s is CC or Jordanne; and Will’s is Dew or Roz. Hopefully, the next episode will further narrow down the possibilities. But with only two matchup ceremonies remaining, the pressure to find the remaining perfect matches is becoming direr. And Eduardo and Jordanne are confident they are one of the beams. So, much work still needs to be done.

New episodes of Are You the One? Season 9 air Wednesdays on Paramount+.