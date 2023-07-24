Ariana Madix Skips ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe Amid Tom Sandoval’s Return

When the Vanderpump Rules cast set off on a filmed trip to Lake Tahoe, California, some notable faces were missing from the group. Ariana Madix chose not to join the outing, causing a stir among fans and fellow cast members. While the reason behind Ariana’s decision remains mysterious, the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules promises …

When the Vanderpump Rules cast set off on a filmed trip to Lake Tahoe, California, some notable faces were missing from the group. Ariana Madix chose not to join the outing, causing a stir among fans and fellow cast members.

While the reason behind Ariana’s decision remains mysterious, the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules promises a combination of new beginnings and lingering tensions. And Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal remains at the center of the drama.

Ariana Madix skips the cast trip to Lake Tahoe

The Vanderpump Rules troupe, including Tom, is embarking on a filming trip to Lake Tahoe, California. However, it seems a few members decided to remain homebound.

Cast outings are typically significant, but according to People, Ariana and Katie chose to pass on the Lake Tahoe adventure.

Ariana, understandably, continues to grapple with the aftershocks of Tom and Raquel Leviss’ infidelity uproar from the previous season. Although the scandal has left a mark on everyone in the show, Ariana hasn’t unveiled her reasons for forgoing the group trip.

While Ariana sat out the filming, Scheana Shay stepped in to join her fellow cast members for the escapade.

Scheana has been a strong ally of Ariana during the infidelity debacle. So it was a surprise for fans to see her associating with Tom, even if it was during a cast trip.

Ariana Madix was not the only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star who skipped the cast trip

Ariana probably decided to sit out the group trip due to her new entrepreneurial pursuit. The Vanderpump Rules star is investing her time and energy into a much-anticipated sandwich shop she’s launching alongside Katie.

Ariana and Katie had originally planned to inaugurate their joint venture in the spring of 2023. However, they had to push back the opening as they were still finishing the interior, perfecting their menu, and completing essential paperwork.

As Bravo TV reports, Katie mentioned there were “so many moving parts ” to consider when setting up a restaurant. Many of these elements were beyond her grasp.

Katie later hinted at being buried under permit paperwork, implying the delay resulted from bureaucratic red tape.

Considering these setbacks, it’s plausible that Ariana had her hands full and couldn’t spare the time to journey to Lake Tahoe. This could also account for Katie’s absence from the group excursion.

Here’s everything we know about season 11 of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Following the cheating scandal, it seemed almost inconceivable that Tom’s ex-friends would consent to appear on camera with him in the coming season of Vanderpump Rules.

Even Tom Schwartz, his closest friend and business associate, confessed he wanted to steer clear of the Scandoval saga.

Despite all the drama, the Lake Tahoe trip confirms that Tom will continue to be a presence on the show. As fans wait to see how things went down in Lake Tahoe, it’s worth noting that the filming for season 11 of the Bravo hit commenced in June.

Apart from Tom’s drama, it’s clear that Ariana and Katie’s business venture will be a central plot point. Hopefully, the two can get things up and running this summer.

Whether Raquel Leviss will feature in season 11, following the uproar caused by her and Sandoval’s infidelity, remains unanswered. On July 14, the former pageant queen completed a two-month stay at a mental health center in Wickenburg, Arizona.