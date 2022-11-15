‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Thomas and Becca Return for the Sadie Hawkins Dance

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin are a well-known Bachelor in Paradise success story. The couple had their ups and downs, and their relationship was anything but straightforward. Despite this, Thomas and Becca are now happily engaged and even own a home together. The couple will return for Bachelor in Paradise 2022 to attend the Sadie Hawkins dance.

Thomas and Becca’s relationship timeline

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were both well-known to Bachelor Nation before coming on Bachelor in Paradise. Becca was a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. He famously broke up with her after proposing to pursue Lauren Burnham. She then became The Bachelorette. Thomas was a contestant on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

The couple first met during Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and quickly connected romantically. Though they broke up in the series finale, they wouldn’t stay apart for long. In October 2021, Becca shared that she and Thomas were back together.

Then in May 2022, she revealed that she proposed to Thomas, and he accepted. They bought a house together the following month, and in October 2022, Thomas got down on one knee, and the pair got engaged — again!

Thomas and Becca show up for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022

At the end of Bachelor in Paradise 2022 Episode 13, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey arrived on the beach to shake things up. The former Bachelorettes have some tea to spill about Logan Palmer, and their ex-boyfriends were definitely nervous to see them.

The next episode of Bachelor in Paradise will feature the return of Becca and Thomas. It’s not uncommon for successful Bachelor Nation couples, like Ashley Laconetti and Jared Haibon, to return to the beach. In a teaser clip posted by Good Morning America, the contestants seem excited to see the couple.

“Bachelor in Paradise — Bachelor Nation royalty. Seeing them is like seeing a celebrity,” Kate Gallivan told cameras. The couple invited the contestants to the first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance in Paradise. This means that this time around, the women will be asking the men to the dance.

Things take a dramatic turn at the Sadie Hawkins dance

The teaser from GMA shows the women on Bachelor in Paradise 2022 getting creative in how they ask the men to the Sadie Hawkins dance, and both the men and the women will bust a move. However, another sneak peek clip proves that things won’t be all smooth sailing at the event.

Andrew Spencer finds himself caught in a love triangle this season. He connected with Jessenia Cruz first, but in episode 13, Ency Abedin arrived on the beach and asked him on a date. He has a tough decision to make between these two women. A clip from the Sadie Hawkins dance shows Ency sobbing in the bathroom.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

