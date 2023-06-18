Is Peter Weber dating Davia Esther Bunch, and is that the reason why he's not joining the 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2023 cast? Here's what we know.

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast will be announced before Bachelor Nation fans know it. Unfortunately, those hoping to see Peter Weber hit the beach will likely feel disappointed. Rumors suggest Weber isn’t joining the new cast because he might be dating Davia Esther Bunch from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast spoilers ahead.]

Peter Weber likely isn’t joining the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 cast due to new dating rumors

Peter Weber, better known as Pilot Pete, got his start on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. He then went on to have one of the messiest seasons of The Bachelor in history. Weber got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss despite falling in love with Maddie Prewett. He then pursued a relationship with Prewett after the show. When that didn’t work, he pursued an on-and-off relationship with Kelley Flanagan for years. They officially broke off the romance in May 2023.

Reality Steve discussed early Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast rumors, and he noted that Weber would not be joining. And it seems Weber’s rumored relationship with Davia Esther Bunch from Zach Shallcross’ season might have to do with it.

“Pilot Pete — not on the show. He’s not gonna be on it,” Reality Steve said on the Daily Roundup podcast. “He isn’t on it now, he’s not gonna be on it at any point this season. So, I don’t know if that means Davia’s not going on and they’re going to try something off-show. I haven’t heard anything in regards to that ever since I have the video of them at the Zach Young concert in South Carolina … it was clear they were on a date, but I have no idea whatever happened with that.”

“Blake Moynes and Rachel [Recchia] are definitely there. They’ll definitely be part of the initial cast. Gabby Windey and Gabi Elnicki and Pilot Pete are not going on at any point this season, not just, ‘Oh, they’re not in the initial cast.’ No. I heard they’re not doing it at all.”

He and Kelley Flanagan most recently broke up in April 2023

Peter Weber | Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Peter Weber hasn’t confirmed a relationship with Davia Esther Bunch, and he also hasn’t posted anything about Bachelor in Paradise 2023. However, he did confirm that his relationship with Kelley Flanagan is totally done.

In April 2023, Weber attended a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada. While speaking to a woman at the convention, Weber joked that he’s still “gotta find” his future wife.

“Ladies, he’s still single. He’s in Calgary,” the esthetician noted.

“I am. First time here,” Weber said.

While this means Flanagan is also likely living the single life, it’s unclear if she’ll join the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.