Bachelor Nation can’t wait for news regarding the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast. Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise 2023 spoilers note Rachel Recchia’s the only past Bachelor or Bachelorette lead to hit the beach so far, and those spoilers still stand despite fans having their doubts. Here’s what Reality Steve recently noted about the former lead.

Reality Steve confirms Rachel Recchia is part of the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2023 cast

As previously reported, Rachel Recchia is joining the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast, and it seems she’s still on the beach after the first rose ceremony. According to spoilers from Reality Steve, the men had the roses first (once again), and three women went home after the first ceremony. Rachel remains in the competition to find love in paradise.

Some fans doubted that Rachel was actually on the show due to her Instagram activity. She posted content to her Instagram Stories despite allegedly not having access to her phone. Reality Steve addressed this on the Daily Roundup podcast.

“I know that one thing that has been circulating is the fact that some of these people that you think are down in Paradise are posting on social media, so does that mean are they still there?” Reality Steve noted. “The biggest one being Rachel Recchia — she did post on an Instagram story two days ago. I can tell you that Rachel is still on the show. So, clearly, somebody is posting for her or she has some scheduled posts. But it looks like somebody is posting for her because when you look at what they posted, it’s just a shot of her in a car. … But yeah, Rachel is still there.”

She’ll likely reconnect with Aven Jones, a frontrunner during her season

Before Rachel Recchia joined the Bachelor in Paradise 2023 cast, it seemed like a possibility that she and Aven Jones would rekindle their old flame. Rachel chose Tino Franco at the end of her season of The Bachelorette. But after Tino cheated, Aven made it known that he was still interested in giving a romance with Rachel another shot. Rachel also appeared interested. Now, according to Bachelor in Paradise spoilers, Aven’s hitting the beach in 2023, too.

“I just care about [Aven] so much that I genuinely just want him to be happy in whatever capacity that is with me or, like, whatever it is,” Rachel said on the Off the Vine podcast in 2022, according to Us Weekly. “I just really want to see him just thriving. So what’s to come? I don’t know. I mean, I’m definitely open to seeing what happens but it’s two people, we’ve been through so much. I just got back to L.A. from everything that happened [on the] show — New York, I was in Vegas. So, I think we’re both kind of just going to see where it goes — if it goes anywhere.”

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premieres in fall 2023 on ABC.

